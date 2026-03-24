Radio Nowhere

Radio Nowhere Episode 152, 3/23/26

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Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/RadioNowhere260323Episode152.mp3, 59m43s, 82.0 MBytes

1:09 Snow The Pack A.D.
3:25 Young Men Dead The Black Angels
8:54 For Michael Collins, Jeffrey and Me Jethro Tull
12:44 Burning of the Midnight Lamp The Jimi Hendrix Experience
16:22 Watching from a Distance David Ramirez
20:37 The Wind Cries Mary Jimi Hendrix
23:57 (I’m A) Road Runner Junior Walker & The All Stars
26:40 Today Jefferson Airplane
30:40 These Days Glen Campbell
34:06 These Days Jackson Browne
37:40 Harbor Lights Boz Scaggs
43:28 I Put A Spell On You Creedence Clearwater Revival
47:57 Harvest Neil Young
51:04 Helter Skelter The Beatles
55:34 Lilah (instrumental) Morphine

 

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