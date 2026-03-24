Radio Nowhere Episode 152, 3/23/26

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/RadioNowhere260323Episode152.mp3, 59m43s, 82.0 MBytes
|1:09
|Snow
|The Pack A.D.
|3:25
|Young Men Dead
|The Black Angels
|8:54
|For Michael Collins, Jeffrey and Me
|Jethro Tull
|12:44
|Burning of the Midnight Lamp
|The Jimi Hendrix Experience
|16:22
|Watching from a Distance
|David Ramirez
|20:37
|The Wind Cries Mary
|Jimi Hendrix
|23:57
|(I’m A) Road Runner
|Junior Walker & The All Stars
|26:40
|Today
|Jefferson Airplane
|30:40
|These Days
|Glen Campbell
|34:06
|These Days
|Jackson Browne
|37:40
|Harbor Lights
|Boz Scaggs
|43:28
|I Put A Spell On You
|Creedence Clearwater Revival
|47:57
|Harvest
|Neil Young
|51:04
|Helter Skelter
|The Beatles
|55:34
|Lilah (instrumental)
|Morphine