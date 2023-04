1969 The Stooges

Johnny B Rotten The Monks

What I Like About You The Romantics

Touch Peel And Stand Days Of The New

Rock And Roll The Velvet Underground

Mr. Soul Buffalo Springfield

Poison Dart ft.Warrior Queen The Bug

Bron-Y-Aur Stomp Led Zeppelin

50,000 Miles Beneath My Brain Ten Years After

Yer Blues The Beatles

The Nazz Are Blue The Yardbirds

Pusher Man Curtis Mayfield

Gloria Them