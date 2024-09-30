Radio Nowhere

Radio Nowhere Episode 82, 9/28/24

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/RadioNowhere240928Episode82.mp3, 58m46s, 81.0 MBytes

East St. Louis Toodle-Oo Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
Back Water Blues Bessie Smith
Baby Please Don’t Go The Amboy Dukes
Early Morning Blues Muddy Waters
Early Morning Rain Gordon Lightfoot
Buckets of Rain Bob Dylan
Cherub Rock The Smashing Pumpkins
Holy Life The Stevenson Ranch Davidians
Electric Pow Wow Drum A Tribe Called Red
Today We’re Believers Royal Canoe
Ce N’est Pas Bon Amadou and Mariam
Mad World (The Crystal Method Remix) Zen Cowboys
Brave New World Steve Miller Band
New Sensation INXS
East St. Louis Toodle-Oo Steely Dan

