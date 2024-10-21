Radio Nowhere Episode 85, 10/19/24

The Soul Of A Man Blind Willie Johnson

I Can’t Keep From Cryin’ Sometimes Al Kooper

Don’t Answer the Door (Parts 1 & 2) B.B. King

Eddie My Love Brigitte Calls Me Baby

Be My Baby The Ronettes

Why Don’t We Do It In the Road? The Beatles

Savoy Truffle The Beatles

Spanish Caravan The Doors

Nightwalk JuJu

Marakesh islandman

For a Thousand Mothers Jethro Tull

Look Into the Sun Jethro Tull

Detour Ahead Billie Holiday

Alabama (Original) The Louvin Brothers

Time Is On My Side The Rolling Stones