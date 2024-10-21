Radio Nowhere

Radio Nowhere Episode 85, 10/19/24

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/RadioNowhere241019Episode85.mp3, 57m43s, 79.0 MBytes

The Soul Of A Man Blind Willie Johnson
I Can’t Keep From Cryin’ Sometimes Al Kooper
Don’t Answer the Door (Parts 1 & 2) B.B. King
Eddie My Love Brigitte Calls Me Baby
Be My Baby The Ronettes
Why Don’t We Do It In the Road? The Beatles
Savoy Truffle The Beatles
Spanish Caravan The Doors
Nightwalk JuJu
Marakesh islandman
For a Thousand Mothers Jethro Tull
Look Into the Sun Jethro Tull
Detour Ahead Billie Holiday
Alabama (Original) The Louvin Brothers
Time Is On My Side The Rolling Stones
Lee Highway Blues Stuart Duncan

