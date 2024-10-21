Radio Nowhere Episode 85, 10/19/24

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/RadioNowhere241019Episode85.mp3, 57m43s, 79.0 MBytes
|The Soul Of A Man
|Blind Willie Johnson
|I Can’t Keep From Cryin’ Sometimes
|Al Kooper
|Don’t Answer the Door (Parts 1 & 2)
|B.B. King
|Eddie My Love
|Brigitte Calls Me Baby
|Be My Baby
|The Ronettes
|Why Don’t We Do It In the Road?
|The Beatles
|Savoy Truffle
|The Beatles
|Spanish Caravan
|The Doors
|Nightwalk
|JuJu
|Marakesh
|islandman
|For a Thousand Mothers
|Jethro Tull
|Look Into the Sun
|Jethro Tull
|Detour Ahead
|Billie Holiday
|Alabama (Original)
|The Louvin Brothers
|Time Is On My Side
|The Rolling Stones
|Lee Highway Blues
|Stuart Duncan