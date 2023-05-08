Radio Nowhere Episode 9, 5/7/23

Download: https://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/RadioNowhere230507Episode9.mp3, 57m31s, 79 MBytes
|The Times They are A’Changin’
|Bob Dylan
|See-Line Woman
|Nina Simone
|2120 South Michigan Avenue
|The Rolling Stones
|Intro
|The Pleasure Seekers
|Gotta Get Away
|The Pleasure Seekers
|Almost Cut my Hair
|Crosby Stills Nash and Young
|Don’t Bogart Me (Don’t Bogart That Joint)
|Fratenity of Man
|Stop
|Mike Bloomfield & Al Kooper
|Are You Ready
|Pacific Gas & Electric
|Trouble No More
|The Allman Brothers Band
|You Keep Me Hanging On
|Vanilla Fudge
|I’m Waiting For The Man
|The Velvet Underground
|Sinister Purpose
|Creedence Clearwater Revival
|Suffragette City
|David Bowie
|Breath
|Pearl Jam