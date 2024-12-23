Radio Nowhere Episode 94 (Christmas 2), 12/21/24

Download: https://radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/RadioNowhere241221Episode94Christmas2.mp3, 57m46s, 79.0 MBytes
|Mele Kalikimaka
|Bing Crosby, The Andrews Sisters
|Christmas Time
|Bryan Adams
|Christmas Must Be Tonight
|The Band
|Christmas Vacation
|Katie Campbell Dominik Hauser
|Run Rudolph Run
|Chuck Berry
|Where Are You Christmas
|Faith Hill
|Christmas Tears
|Freddie King
|God Only Knows
|The Beach Boys
|Count Your Blessings Instead Of Sheep
|Jennifer Nettles
|Both Sides Now
|Joni Mitchell
|Believe
|Josh Groban
|Cool Yule
|Louis Armstrong –
|Have A Little Faith
|Michael Keaton (The Jack Frost Band)
|Put A Little Love In Your Heart
|Jackie DeShannon
|Rockin’ on Top of the World
|Steven Tyler
|Silver And Gold
|Burl Ives
|Sleigh Bell Rock
|Three Aces And A Joker
|You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch
|Thurl Ravenscroft
|Jingle Jangle
|The Penguins