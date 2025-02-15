Readers Delight

Reader’s Delight, Episode 14

Leave a comment
Join us at 2PM as host, Richard H. Stephens, interviews authors Adrienne Stevenson, Sruthi Amalan, and Daryl J. Ball. During their discussion, the authors will be invited to read an excerpt from their works for your enjoyment.

You can find out more about Adrienne Stevenson by clicking here.

You can find out more about Sruthi Amalan by clicking here.

You can find out more about Daryl J. Ball by clicking here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.