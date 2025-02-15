Readers Delight Reader’s Delight, Episode 14 15 February 2025 Richard Stephens Leave a comment Join us at 2PM as host, Richard H. Stephens, interviews authors Adrienne Stevenson, Sruthi Amalan, and Daryl J. Ball. During their discussion, the authors will be invited to read an excerpt from their works for your enjoyment. You can find out more about Adrienne Stevenson by clicking here. You can find out more about Sruthi Amalan by clicking here. You can find out more about Daryl J. Ball by clicking here.