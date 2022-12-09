So Old It's New

So Old It’s New ‘2’ album replay set for Saturday, Dec. 10/22 – on air 7-9 am ET

Three classics for this Saturday: Elvis Costello’s 1977 debut My Aim Is True, The Rolling Stones’ Beggars Banquet from 1968 and Lou Reed’s Transformer, from 1972.

Elvis Costello – My Aim Is True

  1. Welcome To The Working Week
  2. Miracle Man
  3. No Dancing
  4. Blame It On Cain
  5. Alison
  6. Sneaky Feelings
  7. Watching The Detectives (UK single, added as last track on original side one of North American vinyl release)
  8. (The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes
  9. Less Than Zero
  10. Mystery Dance
  11. Pay It Back
  12. I’m Not Angry
  13. Waiting For The End Of The World

The Rolling Stones – Beggars Banquet

  1. Sympathy For The Devil
  2. No Expectations
  3. Dear Doctor
  4. Parachute Woman
  5. Jigsaw Puzzle
  6. Street Fighting Man
  7. Prodigal Son
  8. Stray Cat Blues
  9. Factory Girl
  10. Salt Of The Earth

Lou Reed – Transformer

  1. Vicious
  2. Andy’s Chest
  3. Perfect Day
  4. Hangin’ ‘Round
  5. Walk On The Wild Side
  6. Make Up
  7. Satellite Of Love
  8. Wagon Wheel
  9. New York Telephone Conversation
  10. I’m So Free
  11. Goodnight Ladies

 

