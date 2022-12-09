So Old It’s New ‘2’ album replay set for Saturday, Dec. 10/22 – on air 7-9 am ET

Three classics for this Saturday: Elvis Costello’s 1977 debut My Aim Is True, The Rolling Stones’ Beggars Banquet from 1968 and Lou Reed’s Transformer, from 1972.
Elvis Costello – My Aim Is True
- Welcome To The Working Week
- Miracle Man
- No Dancing
- Blame It On Cain
- Alison
- Sneaky Feelings
- Watching The Detectives (UK single, added as last track on original side one of North American vinyl release)
- (The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes
- Less Than Zero
- Mystery Dance
- Pay It Back
- I’m Not Angry
- Waiting For The End Of The World
The Rolling Stones – Beggars Banquet
- Sympathy For The Devil
- No Expectations
- Dear Doctor
- Parachute Woman
- Jigsaw Puzzle
- Street Fighting Man
- Prodigal Son
- Stray Cat Blues
- Factory Girl
- Salt Of The Earth
Lou Reed – Transformer
- Vicious
- Andy’s Chest
- Perfect Day
- Hangin’ ‘Round
- Walk On The Wild Side
- Make Up
- Satellite Of Love
- Wagon Wheel
- New York Telephone Conversation
- I’m So Free
- Goodnight Ladies