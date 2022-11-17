So Old It’s New ‘2’ ‘album replay’ set list for Saturday, Nov. 19/22 – on air 7-9 am ET

A new thing, perhaps for a while; we’ll see how it goes. I’ll be playing classic albums, and others among my favorites, from my own collection. It’s inspired by the commercial FM radio of my youth, where stations, often overnight, would play full album sides or whole albums. The format often introduced me to some albums and artists I may otherwise not have investigated. I may do this every Saturday, or mix and match with ‘single song’ shows, in addition to my Monday 8-10 pm ET show, but in any event here’s ‘album replay’ show 1: Van Morrison’s Moondance, Medusa by Trapeze, a band which featured future Deep Purple bassist/singer Glenn Hughes and the one and only Blind Faith studio album by the late 1960s supergroup of guitarist Eric Clapton and drummer Ginger Baker of Cream fame, singer Steve Winwood from Traffic and bass player Ric Grech of Family.

Van Morrison – Moondance

And It Stoned Me Moondance Crazy Love Into The Mystic Come Running These Dreams Of You Brand New Day Everyone Glad Tidings

Trapeze – Medusa

Black Cloud Jury Your Love Is Alright Touch My Life Seafull Makes You Wanna Cry Medusa

Blind Faith – Blind Faith