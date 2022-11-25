So Old It's New

So Old It’s New ‘2’ Jesus Christ Superstar set list for Saturday, Nov. 26/22 – on air 7-9 am ET

Every time I play a track from what I think is the brilliant 1970 soundtrack version of Jesus Christ Superstar, I say that one of these days, I’ll play the entire album because that’s how the songs are best heard, in my view. That day has come. It’s a terrific album I’ve enjoyed since my older brother and sister got it as members of the old Columbia Record Club back in the mail order days. It’s the best version of the show, in my opinion, featuring such artists as Deep Purple’s Ian Gillan (Jesus), Murray Head (Judas in a brilliant performance), Yvonne Elliman as Mary Magdalene and Mike D’Abo of Handbags and Gladrags song fame (interpreted wonderfully by Rod Stewart) as King Herod. And among those in the band is guitarist Henry McCulloch, who played with Paul McCartney & Wings, Joe Cocker and Spooky Tooth, among others.

So, here it is. I’ve filled in the remaining time in my two-hour slot with somewhat related material from various artists before wrapping with The Who’s Underture, from Tommy, to bracket JC Superstar’s opening Overture.

Set list:

  1. Overture
  2. Heaven On Their Minds
  3. What’s The Buzz/Strange Thing Mystifying
  4. Everything’s Alright
  5. This Jesus Must Die
  6. Hosanna
  7. Simon Zealotes/Poor Jerusalem
  8. Pilate’s Dream
  9. The Temple
  10. Everything’s Alright (reprise)
  11. I Don’t Know How To Love Him
  12. Damned For All Time/Blood Money
  13. The Last Supper
  14. Gethsemane (I Only Want To Say)
  15. The Arrest
  16. Peter’s Denial
  17. Pilate and Christ
  18. King Herod’s Song (Try It And See)
  19. Judas’ Death
  20. Trial Before Pilate (including the 39 Lashes)
  21. Superstar
  22. Crucifixion
  23. John Nineteen Forty-One
  24. Bob Dylan, Man Gave Names To All The Animals
  25. Jethro Tull, When Jesus Came To Play
  26. John Lennon, God
  27. Motorhead, (Don’t Need) Religion
  28. The Rolling Stones, I Just Want To See His Face
  29. The Who, Underture

