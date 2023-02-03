So Old It’s New ‘2’ set list for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 – on air 7-9 am ET

My track-by-track tales follow this bare-bones list.
- Cry Of Love, Too Cold In The Winter
- Muddy Waters, Nine Below Zero (from Muddy ‘Mississippi’ Waters Live)
- Bob Dylan, Cold Irons Bound
- Tom Wilson, What A Bummer
- Tom Waits, Tom Traubert’s Blues (Four Sheets To The Wind In Copenhagen)
- Ian Gillan Band, Clear Air Turbulence
- Dio, Strange Highways
- Warhorse, Back In Time
- Rainbow, Black Sheep Of The Family
- Whitesnake, Ain’t Gonna Cry No More
- The Rolling Stones, No Use In Crying
- Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band, Take A Chance
- David Gilmour, No Way
- David Wilcox, On A Roll
- The Band, Acadian Driftwood
- Alvin Lee, I Want You (She’s So Heavy) (with George Harrison on slide guitar)
- Derek and The Dominos, Let It Rain (from Live at The Fillmore)
- Johnny Winter, It’s All Over Now (from Captured Live!)
- Cry Of Love, Too Cold In The Winter . . . We’re in a cold snap, forecast to last a couple days here in southern Ontario so I figured this would be a logical opener. Cry Of Love is one of those bands that, to me, could or should have been bigger. Free-like in terms of their sound, they did have a No. 1 Billboard single with Peace Pipe in 1993 and Too Cold In The Winter, which I prefer, made No. 13. But after touring in support of their debut album, Brother, which featured both songs, frontman Kelly Holland quit, saying he could no longer handle the rigors of the road. They replaced him with current Warrant singer Robert Mason and while they didn’t go hair metal like Warrant, staying pretty much with their original sound, they broke up after their one much less successful album with him, 1997’s Diamonds & Debris. Guitarist Audley Freed later spent some time in The Black Crowes and bassist Robert Kearns has been in latter day versions of Lynyrd Skynyrd.
- Muddy Waters, Nine Below Zero (from Muddy ‘Mississippi’ Waters Live) . . . Culled from the live album that resulted from Muddy’s late 1970s tour with Johnny Winter, who produced and played on Waters’ studio albums Hard Again, I’m Ready and King Bee.
- Bob Dylan, Cold Irons Bound . . . I’m in a Dylan phase, specifically his great 1997 album Time Out of Mind, because his latest official bootleg series, Volume 17, titled Fragments and dedicated to that album, was released last week.
- Tom Wilson, What A Bummer . . . I’m always into Tom Wilson and whatever he puts his musical mind to, whether it be Junkhouse, solo stuff like this, his work in Blackie and The Rodeo Kings with Colin Linden and Stephen Fearing, or Lee Harvey Osmond.
- Tom Waits, Tom Traubert’s Blues (Four Sheets To The Wind In Copenhagen) . . . Waltzing Matilda . . . You have to listen to the song, a great tune based on Waits’s own experience. It’s worth reading how the song came about.
- Ian Gillan Band, Clear Air Turbulence . . . Genre change from Waits as we go into a Deep Purple and related offshoot segment via the title cut to the Purple singer’s late 1970s jazz/progressive rock group’s 1977 album. Gillan has a deserved reputation as a hard rock singer but deeper investigation of his catalog reveals a diverse artist, and some of that has found its way into new Deep Purple music, to great effect in my view, since founding guitarist Ritchie Blackmore left the band in the mid-1990s. I like Blackmore of course, but he was arguably rigid in terms of the direction he wanted Purple to maintain. Elements of Clear Air Turbulence I think can be heard in a Purple song I played recently, Vavoom: Ted The Mechanic, which was on the first album, Purpendicular, that guitarist Steve Morse played on upon replacing Blackmore in 1996.
- Dio, Strange Highways . . . Ronnie James Dio was never in Deep Purple but he was in Rainbow, which Ritchie Blackmore formed after leaving Purple (the first time) in 1975. Highways is the title cut from Dio’s 1994 album that was released after the version of Black Sabbath that Dio fronted broke up (for the second time) after 1992’s Dehumanizer album. Strange Highways, like Dehumanizer, is a very metallic album and by that I mean not only is it heavy but, given the production, it actually sounds like pieces of metal hitting each other. I like it. The title cut itself reminds me of earlier Sabbath-with-Dio songs like Children of the Sea from Heaven and Hell and Sign Of The Southern Cross from Mob Rules – slow, quiet beginnings then exploding into hard rock/metal.
- Warhorse, Back In Time . . . Warhorse was a short-lived hard rock/progressive rock band, recording two albums between 1970 and ’72. It was formed by original Purple bass player Nick Simper. Among the early members of the band was keyboardist Rick Wakeman of Yes and solo fame, although he left before the group released any albums. This epic was likely the group’s finest song, appaering on the 1972 album Red Sea.
- Rainbow, Black Sheep Of The Family . . . A cover of the rocker by the British progressive band Quatermass that played some part in Blackmore’s leaving to form Rainbow. During the sessions for Purple’s 1974 album Stormbringer, the story goes, Blackmore wanted to record it but the other members of the group didn’t want to have cover songs on the album. So, Blackmore recorded it with members of the band Elf, which featured Ronnie James Dio, and Elf morphed into the first version of Rainbow. Black Sheep appeared on the first Rainbow album, Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, after which the mercurial Blackmore dumped everyone but Dio and brought in such luminaries as drummer Cozy Powell for the next album, the masterpiece Rainbow Rising.
- Whitesnake, Ain’t Gonna Cry No More . . . One of my favorite songs from my preferred version of Whitesnake – the early, hard rock/blues rock version of the David Coverdale-fronted bnad that formed as one of the various splinter groups, like Rainbow and Ian Gillan’s various bands that resulted when Deep Purple eventually bit the dust for the first time, during the 1970s. This is from the 1980 album Ready An’ Willing, a record notable in that three of the six band members – Coverdale, drummer Ian Paice and keyboardist Jon Lord – were Deep Purple alumni.
- The Rolling Stones, No Use In Crying . . . From Tattoo You’s ‘slow’ side of the original vinyl release, all ballads as opposed to the ‘fast’ side 1 that featured such rockers as the big hit single Start Me Up. Aside from Slave, on side 1, I’ve always preferred the ballad side – No Use In Crying, Worried About You, Tops, Heaven and Waiting On A Friend. There’s a verse in the song, about a relationship breakup, where Mick Jagger sings ‘standing at the station and gazing down the track, there ain’t no train coming baby, I ain’t never coming back.’ I remember reading a review of the album when it came out, 1981, and the reviewer taking the ‘never coming back’ line to mean Jagger was calling it quits and the Stones were done. Hmm. They’re still going and obviously will continue until they can’t.
- Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band, Take A Chance . . . A Facebook friend posted this random question the other day: “Anyone still enjoy listening to Bob Seger?” Lots of yes replies, including mine, but then I still listen to most of the stuff I did during the 1960s and ’70s, which of course is the heart of my show. So, the question reminded me that I haven’t played Seger too recently, so here he is. It’s from Seger’s 1991 album The Fire Inside which actually signalled the start of a decline in his commercial fortunes. The up tempo tune was a single and did make No. 10 in the US but seemingly is somewhat overlooked; it’s not on any of Seger’s compilations. I much prefer it to the album’s higher-placing single, The Real Love.
- David Gilmour, No Way . . . A great bluesy one, lyrically and musically, from Gilmour’s self-titled debut album in 1978.
- David Wilcox, On A Roll . . . Typically fine Wilcox from the Breakfast At The Circus album. He doesn’t often play it live that I’ve seen or researched – Layin’ Pipe is the Breakfast song that gets most of the attention – but it’s a good one.
- The Band, Acadian Driftwood . . . Beautiful track, with historical resonance, about the expulsion of the Acadian people from their homes and land during the French and Indian War between France and Great Britain in their North American colonies, just before the American Revolution.
- Alvin Lee, I Want You (She’s So Heavy) (with George Harrison on slide guitar) . . . Cover of The Beatles’ tune from Abbey Road, one of my favorites on that record. Lee’s cover appeared on the Nineteen Ninety Four album, released in, wait for it, 1994 by the former Ten Years After leader and guitarist. The album was titled I Hear You Rockin’ in the US. Lee and Harrison were great pals, lived near each other for a time and, according to Lee’s liner notes, Harrison was happy to help out when asked. “I used to call him up and say ‘any chance of a bit of slide guitar?’ and he’d say ‘I’ll be right over.’ “He was great like that.” The two also collaborated on the beautiful The Bluest Blues, from the same 1994 album. I’ve played it before on the show, and likely will again.
- Derek and The Dominos, Let It Rain (from Live at The Fillmore) . . . A shade under 20-minute tour de force, never boring, Eric Clapton unleashed on guitar, a just right in length drum solo by Jim Gordon and then back to the main melody. Nicely done.
- Johnny Winter, It’s All Over Now (from Captured Live!) . . . Winter to me is similar to the J. Geils Band in that he’s arguably heard best in a live setting, whether that be actually live (as I saw him once at the Kitchener Blues Festival) or on live albums. Yet another example here as he shreds his way through the Bobby and Shirley Womack-penned classic.