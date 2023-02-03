So Old It’s New ‘2’ set list for Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 – on air 7-9 am ET

Cry Of Love, Too Cold In The Winter . . . We’re in a cold snap, forecast to last a couple days here in southern Ontario so I figured this would be a logical opener. Cry Of Love is one of those bands that, to me, could or should have been bigger. Free-like in terms of their sound, they did have a No. 1 Billboard single with Peace Pipe in 1993 and Too Cold In The Winter, which I prefer, made No. 13. But after touring in support of their debut album, Brother, which featured both songs, frontman Kelly Holland quit, saying he could no longer handle the rigors of the road. They replaced him with current Warrant singer Robert Mason and while they didn’t go hair metal like Warrant, staying pretty much with their original sound, they broke up after their one much less successful album with him, 1997’s Diamonds & Debris. Guitarist Audley Freed later spent some time in The Black Crowes and bassist Robert Kearns has been in latter day versions of Lynyrd Skynyrd.