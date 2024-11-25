So Old It’s New set for Monday, November 25, 2024 – on air 8-10 pm ET

My track-by-track tales follow the bare-bones list.

1. Family, Good News Bad News (live)

2. Chicago, Movin’ In

3. Peter Gabriel, That Voice Again

4. Genesis, Me And Virgil

5. The Guess Who, Those Show Biz Shoes

6. Aerosmith, Hoodoo/Voodoo Medicine Man

7. The Rolling Stones, Keep Up Blues

8. Paul McCartney, Run Devil Run

9. George Harrison, Sue Me, Sue You Blues

10. Trapeze, Jury

11. The Doobie Brothers, I Cheat The Hangman

12. Billy Cobham, Stratus

13. Blackmore’s Night, Storm

14. Queen, Long Away

15. Foghat, Take It Or Leave It

16. Peter Green, Cryin’ Won’t Bring You Back

17. Creedence Clearwater Revival, Keep On Chooglin’ (live)

My track-by-track tales:

1. Family, Good News Bad News (live) . . . High energy progressive rock from the English band, a good example of the quiet-to-loud dynamic that can work so well, and Family could and often did flit from folk rock to near metal. Back and forth we go between light verses and all-out instrumental assault choruses bolstered by the electrifying vocals of Roger Chapman. Chapman’s singing style is said to be drawn from his attempts at emulating Little Richard and Ray Charles, who he particularly idolized, although with Chapman’s more whiskey-and-cigarettes raspy vibe.

Good News Bad News is a live track from Family’s half-live, half studio 1970 album Anyway. Family, formed in 1966, was never a hugely successful commercial act, at least not outside the UK where the band’s albums were usually in the top 30 on the charts, but they did rub shoulders and tour with more commercially successful contemporaries like Jethro Tull, Ten Years After and Emerson, Lake and Palmer and well-known, or relatively well-known names in popular music did pass through Family. I first heard of the band when my older brother brought home the lone studio album by supergroup Blind Faith, which was comprised of former Cream members Eric Clapton (guitar/vocals) and Ginger Baker (drums/percussion), Steve Winwood (lead vocals/keyboards/guitar) of Traffic fame and . . . Family’s Ric Grech, likely the least known of the quartet, on bass and violin. Multi-instrumentalist and singer John Wetton, whose resume included stints in King Crimson, Uriah Heep, Roxy Music and Asia, among others, was a Family member in the band’s early days as was guitarist/bassist Jim Cregan. Cregan was a regular member of Rod Stewart’s band from the 1977 album Footloose & Fancy Free through 1995 and earned co-writing credits on various songs including the hit singles Passion and Forever Young. Keyboardist/singer Tony Ashton, who collaborated with Deep Purple members on several outside projects including the excellent 1977 album Malice In Wonderland – not to be confused with the 1980 Nazareth album by the same name – by Paice Ashton Lord with Purple drummer Ian Paice and keyboardist Jon Lord, was also, early on, a branch of the Family tree.

2. Chicago, Movin’ In . . . All a matter of personal taste, of course, but early Chicago is the best Chicago, particularly for me the first three albums although there’s great progressive jazz-rock throughout most of the first nine studio albums released before the death of guitarist Terry Kath, who sings Movin’ In. It’s the opening track on the second Chicago album, released in January, 1970. The record is now commonly referred to as Chicago II although when it came out it was just “Chicago”, the band having shortened their name from The Chicago Transit Authority, also the title of their debut album, after a threatened lawsuit by the actual mass transit operator.

3. Peter Gabriel, That Voice Again . . . Propulsive percussion from ace session player Manu Katche on this, er, catchy tune from Gabriel’s 1986 blockbuster album So. The record featured hits like worldwide smash Sledgehammer, Big Time, In Your Eyes, Red Rain and Don’t Give Up (with Kate Bush). That Voice Again was issued as a promotional single before the album came out and made No. 14 on the US Billboard charts. The So album was drummer/percussionist Katche’s first collaboration with Gabriel, with whom he’s since worked to the present day while also maintaining a solo career as well as numerous albums with Sting starting around the same time as his association with Gabriel.

4. Genesis, Me And Virgil . . . One of five studio songs on the international edition of Three Sides Live, the original vinyl album released in 1982 as a document of the tour in support of the 1981 studio album Abacab. Two of the songs (Evidence Of Autumn and Open Door) were B-sides from the previous album, 1980’s Duke, while Me And Virgil, You Might Recall and Paperlate, originally pegged for Abacab, didn’t make the final cut and wound up on the EP 3 X 3, released in the UK, where Three Sides Live was an entirely live album.

Paperlate, featuring the Earth, Wind & Fire horn section, became a hit single. Me And Virgil is a poppy folk type song with some aggresssive progressive elements, but the writer, Phil Collins, doesn’t like it, according to Wikipedia calling it a ‘dog’ and suggesting it was a failed attempt by Genesis to do a song similar to The Band’s work. I like it, but it’s interesting, and natural in creative work, how artists can look askance at their own material. Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones, for instance, is on record as saying about Get Off Of My Cloud that he “never dug it as a record”, (?!) thinking it was poorly produced and a rushed attempt to follow up the previous single (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.

As mentioned, Three Sides Live was an entirely live album in the UK, reflecting the sometimes different markets, and marketing, of music. Because EPs never became as commercially viable elsewhere as in the UK, the record company, and the band, decided to put the aforementioned studio cuts from the 3 X 3 EP and the Duke sessions on one side of the international release of the live album. One For The Vine (from Wind And Wuthering), The Fountain Of Salmacis (Nursery Cryme) and the pairing of It from The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway and Watcher Of The Skies from Foxtrot rounded out the UK live album. “Songs like One For The Vine had never been very popular in America and we felt it wasn’t right to put them on the US album,” keyboardist Tony Banks is quoted as saying in the 1995 book The Complete Guide To The Music Of Genesis. “We could also call the British LP Three Sides Live because there were three of us!” (in the band; guitarist/bassist Mike Rutherford rounding out what by then was a trio). Subsequent reissues of Three Sides Live feature the original UK all live track list, with the studio songs – aside from Me And Virgil, which Collins apparently vetoed – appearing on later archival Genesis box sets. I still own the original 1982 international release of Three Sides Live which I bought primarily because I liked Paperlate and to that point, unless you had the UK EP, it was hard to find Paperlate although it’s since appeared on various Genesis compilations.

5. The Guess Who, Those Show Biz Shoes . . . A fun jam from the 1973 album Artificial Paradise. Burton Cummings in full cry with his singing and spoken word vocals of the stream of consciousness lyrics, not to mention his keyboard playing, myriad tempo changes throughout the song, twin guitar attack from Kurt Winter and Don McDougall . . . satisfying stuff.

6. Aerosmith, Hoodoo/Voodoo Medicine Man . . . Aerosmith enjoyed a commercial rebirth with the 1987 album Permanent Vacation by transitioning to outside songwriters like Desmond Child and Jim Vallance to complement the band’s own writers. A good album, I like it, but arguably much of the raunch from 1970s classic albums like Rocks and Toys In The Attic had been smoothed over, maybe too much for aficionados of the ‘old’ Aerosmith. However, the next album, 1989’s Pump, turned the clock back a touch, particularly on tracks like the haunting Hoodoo/Voodoo Medicine Man.

7. The Rolling Stones, Keep Up Blues . . . The backing instrumental track for this bloozy cut was done by the band, including then-bassist Bill Wyman, during the Some Girls album sessions in 1978. Mick Jagger added new lyrics, vocals and a nice harmonica line for the double disc 2011 reissue of Some Girls that featured previously unreleased material from the original sessions.

8. Paul McCartney, Run Devil Run . . . Rip-roaring old time rock ‘n’ roll from McCartney. It’s the title cut to his 1999 release that features classics like All Shook Up, made famous by Elvis Presley, and Chuck Berry’s Brown Eyed Handsome Man, along with McCartney originals like Run Devil Run. “I saw this herbal medicine shop in Atlanta selling Run Devil Run products,” McCartney says in the album’s song-by-song liner notes. “I thought, that is a great rock ‘n’ roll title. So I did a story, Chuck Berry style.” The shop itself is the album cover. Run Devil Run features David Gilmour of Pink Floyd fame on guitar and drummer Ian Paice of Deep Purple. Gilmour plays on all of the album’s 15 tracks, with Paice on board for 13 of the 15 songs.

9. George Harrison, Sue Me, Sue You Blues . . . Terrific tune, musically and lyrically, in which Harrison opines on the various lawsuits that swirled around The Beatles at the time of the band’s breakup, and for some time beyond. It’s from the 1973 album Living In The Material World. Harrison tackled legal issues again three albums later, on the 1976 album 33 1/3 with This Song, a satirical commentary on the copyright infringement suit against him over his 1970 worldwide hit single My Sweet Lord.

10. Trapeze, Jury . . . Like Family’s Good News Bad News which I opened the show with, another example, and I suppose it’s fairly common, of the fast and slow, light and heavy dynamic in this eight-minute piece from the 1970 album Medusa. It’s a solid record, arguably Trapeze’s best, produced by John Lodge of The Moody Blues and issued, along with three other Trapeze albums, on the Moodies’ Threshold label.

11. The Doobie Brothers, I Cheat The Hangman . . . A spooky, ethereal track written by founding and forever Doobie Brothers member Patrick Simmons, from the 1975 album Stampede. It was former Steely Dan ace guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter’s first as a fulltime member of The Doobie Brothers, although he had contributed, as a session player, to previous albums. I Cheat The Hangman features Maria Muldaur of Midnight At The Oasis fame on backing vocals and was inspired by the famous short story An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge, written by American writer and Civil War veteran Ambrose Bierce.

12. Billy Cobham, Stratus . . . Jazz-rock fusion from drummer Cobham’s first solo album, Spectrum, released in 1973. The album featured Cobham’s former Mahavishnu Orchestra bandmate Jan Hammer on keyboards and synthesizer along with guitarist Tommy Bolin and resulted in Bolin eventually joining Deep Purple. Purple was in a pinch in 1975, with guitarist Ritchie Blackmore having departed to form Rainbow, when then-Purple singer David Coverdale convinced his bandmates that Bolin warranted an audition based on his playing on Spectrum. Bolin got the Purple job, resulting in the 1975 album Come Taste The Band. As for Stratus, it’s a remarkable 10-minute piece of ensemble playing by Cobham, Hammer, Bolin and bassist Lee Sklar, a session player of great renown within the music industry. Still active at age 77, Sklar has appeared on more than 2,000 albums in a wide variety of genres but most notably recording and/or touring with James Taylor, Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, Carole King and Phil Collins as well as contributing to numerous film and TV soundtracks and theme songs. Web searches reveal his remarkable resume.

13. Blackmore’s Night, Storm . . . Having come from a hard rock background with Deep Purple and Rainbow, Ritchie Blackmore raised some eyebrows in 1997 when he formed the folk rock/medieval music band Blackmore’s Night together with his then girlfriend now wife Candice Night, who handles lead vocals. The band started off playing mostly acoustic material but, as on Storm from the third album, 2001’s Fires At Midnight, has increasingly incorporated more electric guitar. The material reminds me of some Jethro Tull – Tull’s Ian Anderson contributed flute to one track, Play Minstrel Play on the first Blackmore’s Night album Shadow Of The Moon – and Fairport Convention. It’s terrific stuff.

14. Queen, Long Away . . . Beautiful if melancholic song written and sung by guitarist Brian May, one of my favorites from the 1976 album A Day At The Races and one for which May has said he’d like to be remembered.

15. Foghat, Take It Or Leave It . . . Smooth, mid-tempo tune from the Fool For The City album, released in 1975 and known for the title track and the big hit single Slow Ride.

16. Peter Green, Cryin’ Won’t Bring You Back . . . Typically beautiful guitar playing and emotive singing on this bluesy ballad from the Fleetwood Mac founder’s 1980 album Little Dreamer. The song, along with many during this period of Peter Green’s career when he was re-emerging professionally while dealing with mental health issues and drug abuse, was written by his older brother Mike, a guitarist and singer in his own right who gave a pre-teen Peter his first lessons on guitar. It’s standard fare lyrically, lamenting lost love but also an appropriate title, given Peter Green left us in 2020. But we’ll always have the amazing music he left behind – solo, with Fleetwood Mac and John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers.

17. Creedence Clearwater Revival, Keep On Chooglin’ (live) . . . As we choogle on out of here at show’s end, riding the southern fried groove of an extended track that first appeared in studio form on the 1969 album Bayou Country. This version, recorded in Oakland, California in January of 1970, appeared on The Concert live album, released in 1980, long after CCR packed up. The Concert was originally mistakenly released under the title The Royal Albert Hall Concert, until it was discovered the tapes came from the Oakland show, not a gig at the London, England venue. The actual Royal Albert Hall show was released in 2022 as a companion album to the documentary film, and an excellent one it is, Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall. The film is on Netflix and many of the song performances are on YouTube.