So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Dec. 17, 2018

1. Nazareth, Spinning Top

2. Black Sabbath, Country Girl

3. The Rolling Stones, Memory Motel

4. The Smithereens, Blues Before And After

5. Budgie, In The Grip Of A Tyrefitter’s Hand

6. Jesus Christ Superstar Soundtrack (1970 version featuring Yvonne Elliman, Murray Head and Ian Gillan), Everything’s Alright

7. The Beatles, When I’m 64

8. The Guess Who, Coming Down Off The Money Bag/Song Of The Dog

9. Elton John, Tell Me When The Whistle Blows

10. Leadbelly, Gallis Pole

11. David Bowie, Stay

12. Bob Seger, New Coat Of Paint

13. Jethro Tull, Play In Time

14. David + David, All Alone In The Big City

15. Flash And The Pan, Jetsetters Ball

16. Joe Jackson, A Slow Song

17. The Band, Down South In New Orleans (live from The Last Waltz, with Bobby Charles)

18. Buddy Guy, Baby Please Don’t Leave Me

19. Neil Young, The Old Homestead

20. Jefferson Airplane, Comin’ Back To Me

21. Yes, Yours Is No Disgrace