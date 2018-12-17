1. Nazareth, Spinning Top
2. Black Sabbath, Country Girl
3. The Rolling Stones, Memory Motel
4. The Smithereens, Blues Before And After
5. Budgie, In The Grip Of A Tyrefitter’s Hand
6. Jesus Christ Superstar Soundtrack (1970 version featuring Yvonne Elliman, Murray Head and Ian Gillan), Everything’s Alright
7. The Beatles, When I’m 64
8. The Guess Who, Coming Down Off The Money Bag/Song Of The Dog
9. Elton John, Tell Me When The Whistle Blows
10. Leadbelly, Gallis Pole
11. David Bowie, Stay
12. Bob Seger, New Coat Of Paint
13. Jethro Tull, Play In Time
14. David + David, All Alone In The Big City
15. Flash And The Pan, Jetsetters Ball
16. Joe Jackson, A Slow Song
17. The Band, Down South In New Orleans (live from The Last Waltz, with Bobby Charles)
18. Buddy Guy, Baby Please Don’t Leave Me
19. Neil Young, The Old Homestead
20. Jefferson Airplane, Comin’ Back To Me
21. Yes, Yours Is No Disgrace
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Dec. 17, 2018
