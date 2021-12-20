So Old It’s New set list for Monday, December 20, 2021 – on air 8-10 pm ET

R.E.M., Oh, My Heart . . . Beautiful song from the band’s final album, 2011’s Collapse Into Now. It’s worth reading the Wikipedia entry about the album, which details how the group, which was on the down slope of commercial success, came to the decision to disband and it wasn’t just due to sales. And, also, how they developed the album as they accepted that times had changed concepts of what an ‘album’ meant. To pull a bit from Wikipedia, the group did videos for each song on the album, not just the singles,of which Oh, My Heart was the fourth. Lead singer Michael Stipe: “The idea was to present a 21st-century version of an album. What does an album mean in the year 2011, particularly to generations of people for whom the word ‘album’ is an archaic term? An album for me as a teenager in the ’70s was a fully-formed concept. It was a body of work from an artist I liked or trusted or who excited me. I wanted to present an idea of what an album could be in the era of YouTube and the internet. This is what we do. We put together and sequenced the strongest body of work we could possibly come up with at this moment in time and put it onto this record.” I love listening to creative people discuss their work, whoever it is because, while I like them, I’m not even a massive R.E.M. fan.