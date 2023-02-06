So Old It’s New set list for Monday, February 6, 2023 – on air 8-10 pm ET

The Rolling Stones, Dancing With Mr. D . . . Some fans and critics consider this opener to 1973’s Goats Head Soup album to be a sequel to Sympathy For The Devil, and since the subject matter about the prince of darkness is similar, albeit more obvious (hence losing the power of Sympathy) I suppose it is. I just like the song, even though I can appreciate some critics’ view of it as rather languid. But I like everything the Stones do. It is interesting that it was the lead cut on the album. Usually, the Stones open their records with a rocker, which is interesting in that Mr. D was the B-side to Goats Head Soup’s second single, Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker), a kick-butt tune that arguably would have been a better album opener.