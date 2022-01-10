So Old It's New

So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 – on air 8-10 pm ET

  1. Elvis Costello, Welcome To The Working Week
  2. Elvis Costello, Waiting For The End Of The World
  3. The Selecter, On My Radio
  4. Pretenders, Mystery Achievement
  5. Graham Parker and The Rumour, Don’t Ask Me Questions
  6. Talking Heads, Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On)
  7. Ramones, Beat On The Brat
  8. Blondie, Rip Her To Shreds
  9. Dead Kennedys, Holiday In Cambodia
  10. The Clash, The Guns Of Brixton
  11. BB Gabor, Simulated Groove
  12. XTC, Ten Feet Tall
  13. Teenage Head, Brand New Cadillac
  14. Ian Dury, I’m Partial To Your Abracadabra
  15. The Boomtown Rats, Mary Of The 4th Form
  16. The Cars, Dangerous Type
  17. The Police, Bring On The Night
  18. Joe Jackson, In Every Dream Home (A Nightmare)
  19. The Beat, Tears Of A Clown
  20. The B-52’s, Planet Claire
  21. Nick Lowe, American Squirm
  22. The Specials, Ghost Town
  23. The Sex Pistols, Submission
  24. Love Sculpture, Sabre Dance (single version)
  25. The Rolling Stones, Hey Negrita
  26. Joe Walsh, I Can Play That Rock & Roll
  27. Chet Atkins & Mark Knopfler, Yakety Axe
  28. The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Lovin’ Cup
  29. J.J. Cale, Crazy Mama
  30. Elton John, Have Mercy On The Criminal
  31. David Bowie, Fascination

It was suggested to me I might play a punk/new wave show and I dabble in such tunes on occasion, what I call my ‘college days’ soundtrack, for me that being 1978-80. But I’ve rarely done the bulk of a show to this extent. So anyway, here it is, happy to do it, followed towards the end by some more let’s say my typical classic rock fare. It was interesting in putting the set together because while I still like the ‘new wave’ tunes, and it was a fun period in my musical life, it also occurred to me that many of the bands represented, to me anyway, were good singles bands but didn’t have much depth to their catalogs. Blondie, for instance. I like the hits but not much else grabs me, the same certainly for The B-52’s – two good songs/singles to me, Planet Claire and even Rock Lobster hasn’t aged well – and XTC whose music, aside from a few cuts, I find to be pretty wimpy Brit pop type stuff. Even The Police, to me, have not aged well and I was a huge fan at one time. Just my changing ears, what can I say? And the Ramones, I dunno, love-hate relationship, I ‘get’ them and their influence I guess but at same time, it’s pretty much all one interchangeable song. Most of the early punk and new wave bands that lasted (The Clash, Joe Jackson, Nick Lowe, Elvis Costello, Pretenders, Talking Heads etc.) wound up doing exactly what some of them initially criticized their forebears for doing – creatively expanding their musical palettes. Nothing wrong with that, in my book.

