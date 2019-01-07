So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Jan. 7, 2019

The Rolling Stones, Back Street Girl

Junkhouse, Praying For The Rain

Goddo, So Walk On

Triumph, Blinding Light Show/Moonchild

Marc Bolan & T. Rex, Spaceball Ricochet

Neil Young, Cripple Creek Ferry

Jefferson Airplane, Martha

The Beatles, One After 909

Bad Company, Weep No More

Santana, Stormy

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, Ain’t Got No Money

Joni Mitchell, Blue

Wolfmother, 10,000 Feet

Blood, Sweat & Tears, 40,000 Headmen

The Guess Who, 6 A.M. Or Nearer

Garland Jeffreys, 96 Tears

Little Feat, A Apolitical Blues

David Bowie, Across The Universe

Judas Priest, Painkiller

Black Sabbath, The Warning

Deep Purple, Mandrake Root

Rainbow, A Light In The Black

Whitesnake, Wine, Women An’ Song

Paul Rodgers, Northwinds

Blue Oyster Cult, Divine Wind