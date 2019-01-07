So Old It's New

So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Jan. 7, 2019

  1. The Rolling Stones, Back Street Girl
  2. Junkhouse, Praying For The Rain
  3. Goddo, So Walk On
  4. Triumph, Blinding Light Show/Moonchild
  5. Marc Bolan & T. Rex, Spaceball Ricochet
  6. Neil Young, Cripple Creek Ferry
  7. Jefferson Airplane, Martha
  8. The Beatles, One After 909
  9. Bad Company, Weep No More
  10. Santana, Stormy
  11. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, Ain’t Got No Money
  12. Joni Mitchell, Blue
  13. Wolfmother, 10,000 Feet
  14. Blood, Sweat & Tears, 40,000 Headmen
  15. The Guess Who, 6 A.M. Or Nearer
  16. Garland Jeffreys, 96 Tears
  17. Little Feat, A Apolitical Blues
  18. David Bowie, Across The Universe
  19. Judas Priest, Painkiller
  20. Black Sabbath, The Warning
  21. Deep Purple, Mandrake Root
  22. Rainbow, A Light In The Black
  23. Whitesnake, Wine, Women An’ Song
  24. Paul Rodgers, Northwinds
  25. Blue Oyster Cult, Divine Wind
  26. Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Stayed Awake All Night

