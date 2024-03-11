So Old It’s New set list for Monday, March 11, 2024

1. Golden Earring, Are You Receiving Me

2. Blind Faith, Had To Cry Today

3. Rush, I Think I’m Going Bald

4. Detroit (featuring Mitch Ryder), Rock ‘N Roll (Lou Reed/Velvet Underground cover)

5. Lou Reed, Kicks

6. The Moving Sidewalks (featuring Billy Gibbons, pre-ZZ Top), Joe Blues

7. The Rolling Stones, Dreamy Skies

8. Robin Trower, Too Rolling Stoned

9. The 31st Of February, (precursor band to The Allman Brothers Band), God Rest His Soul

10. The Allman Brothers Band, Leave My Blues At Home

11. Elton John, Your Sister Can’t Twist (but she can rock ‘n roll)

12. Judas Priest, Invincible Shield

13. KK’s Priest, Reap The Whirlwind

14. Paul McCartney/Wings, Dear Friend

15. John Lennon, Out The Blue

16. George Harrison, Woman Don’t You Cry For Me

17. Ringo Starr, Beaucoups Of Blues

18. Roger Waters, Picture That