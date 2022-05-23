So Old It’s New set list for Monday, May 23, 2022 – on air 8-10 pm ET

Nazareth, Red Light Lady . . . Love this multi-faceted tune from the self-titled debut album in 1971. And they just released a new one in April, Surviving The Law. It’s not groundbreaking, but rocks hard and is the second one featuring new singer Carl Sentance, who replaced original singer Dan McCafferty. McCafferty retired from touring with the band in 2013 due to health reasons although he released a solo album, Last Testament, three years ago although to be honest I only found that out while giving a listen to the new Nazareth record. As for Nazareth overall, there’s just one original member left, Pete Agnew on bass, which like many bands continuing to soldier on leaves them open to criticisms of being essentially a tribute act. I hear it but, besides Sentance, the other guys in the band, including Agnew’s son Lee on drums and guitarist Jimmy Murrison, have been in the group for nearly 30 years and they do continue to release new music and if it’s good, and still has some connection to the original band, I don’t have a huge issue with it.