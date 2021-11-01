So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 – on air 8-10 pm ET

Uriah Heep, Gypsy . . . Not a huge Heep fan but when I listen to ’em, I like what I hear but confess to knowing mostly just the early stuff, like this. The Heep did make a great contribution to music journalism criticism, though. When the band first appeared, Rolling Stone magazine critic Melissa Mills began her review: “If this group makes it I’ll have to commit suicide. From the first note you know you don’t want to hear any more.” Funny but on other hand pretty insensitive comment, first off, about a serious issue and no word on what Melissa did, since Heep did make it big. And Rolling Stone has rarely been kind to heavier music.