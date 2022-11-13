So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 – on air 8-10 pm ET

Van Morrison, And It Stoned Me . . . Speaking of great albums . . . Sometimes you know an album so well you rarely play it, because you can essentially call it up in your mind. Then when you actually do play it, it’s like, wow. Moondance is one of those. I had it on in the car last week. This well-known, amazing track wasn’t even a single. I love the way it kicks in, one little lick and then the vocals. I’ve been thinking of doing an ‘album replay’ show at some point, either on a Monday or my still new Saturday (7-9 am ET) morning show. If so, Moondance will definitely be up for consideration.