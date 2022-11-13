So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 – on air 8-10 pm ET

Ten Years After, The Sounds . . . Spooky single that, as was the UK tradition at least back then, wasn’t issued on TYA’s 1967 debut album but came out on later compilations and expanded reissues.
Spooky Tooth, I Am The Walrus . . . A Vanilla Fudge-type reinterpretation of The Beatles’ hit. Great stuff.
Vanilla Fudge, Season Of The Witch . . . Speaking of Vanilla Fudge. . . . One of many covers of Donovan’s great song.
Savoy Brown, Money Can’t Save Your Soul . . . Love the wah wah guitar, general vibe and lyrics on this one, from 1970’s Looking In album. It was the sixth Savoy Brown album and last one before three of the four members – guitarist ‘Lonesome’ Dave Peverett, drummer Roger Earl and bassist Tone Stevens – left to form Foghat. That left lead guitarist Kim Simmonds to carry the Savoy Brown torch, which he’s doing to this day, sometimes billed as Kim Simmonds and Savoy Brown and usually now a trio. I saw them at the Kitchener Blues Festival some years back. Good show.
Paul McCartney/Wings, Old Siam Sir . . . This was the first single, in the UK anyway, from 1979’s Back To The Egg. It was the B-side, in North America, to Arrow Through Me. While I’d say it’s a a pretty well-known track, and one of the best on the album (along with Arrow Through Me), it just scraped into the Top 40, making No. 35 in the UK.
Blackfoot, Highway Song . . . A lead-in to some, er, highway type songs. Blackfoot, a southern US rock band led by current Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Rickey Medlocke, like seemingly most such groups has their Freebird-like epic. Medlocke was the drummer in very early versions of Skynyrd, before they released an album although some of his work has long since been available on various archival releases.
Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen, Truck Drivin’ Man . . . It wasn’t used, but this one, released in 1972, could easily have fit as part of the soundtrack to Smokey and the Bandit, the movie that came out in 1977.
Little Feat, Truck Stop Girl . . . Continuing the life on the road/trucker theme. From the first, self-titled, Little Feat album, released in 1971.
Linda Ronstadt, Willin’ . . . Cover of the Feat classic, from Ronstadt’s 1974 album Heart Like A Wheel.
Outlaws, Green Grass and High Tides . . . Back to the Freebird-ish tunes we go. Likely the Outlaws’ signature song, the epic track closed the band’s self-titled debut album in 1975, and most of their concerts. The late Hughie Thomasson, the Outlaws’ lead guitarist and singer, was in post-plane crash incarnations of Lynyrd Skynyrd before leaving to reform the Outlaws. He died of a heart attack, at age 55, in 2007. The song title is a play on the 1966 Rolling Stones compilation Big Hits (High Tide and Green Grass).
Molly Hatchet, Fall Of The Peacemakers . . . One more time with the southern rock epics.
Thin Lizzy, Killer Without A Cause . . . Bad Reputation might be my favorite of Lizzy’s studio albums. Full of great tracks, like this one, the title cut, Dancing In the Moonlight, etc. Maybe that’s why I mine it for my show quite a bit. Either that or, besides compilations, it’s I think the only Lizzy album I’ve gotten off my lazy butt and made time to download into our station’s computer system. It is a great album, though. Really. And I will get cracking on more downloads.
Van Morrison, And It Stoned Me . . . Speaking of great albums . . . Sometimes you know an album so well you rarely play it, because you can essentially call it up in your mind. Then when you actually do play it, it’s like, wow. Moondance is one of those. I had it on in the car last week. This well-known, amazing track wasn’t even a single. I love the way it kicks in, one little lick and then the vocals. I’ve been thinking of doing an ‘album replay’ show at some point, either on a Monday or my still new Saturday (7-9 am ET) morning show. If so, Moondance will definitely be up for consideration.
Queen, Tie Your Mother Down . . . Another of those classic, well-known songs by a great band that was a single, yet perhaps surprisingly, didn’t burn up the charts. It was No. 31 in the UK, 49 in the US and 68 in Canada. The Dutch obviously have more discerning tastes – it made No. 10 there and No. 18 in the primarly Dutch-speaking Flanders region of Belgium. The French in Belgium’s Wallonia region? They were less receptive, with the song hitting No. 42 there. Great opener to the A Day At The Races album, in any event.
The Rolling Stones, Out Of Time . . . This one – and its ‘you’re obsolete, my baby’ – came up during a recent chat with a friend about ‘eff you’ lines in songs. This is the full-length, 5:36 cut from the UK version of the Aftermath album. It didn’t hit the North American colonies until the 1967 Flowers compilation, in abridged form, which is where I first heard it via my older sister’s disc.
The Doors, When The Music’s Over . . . Not quite yet, we have one more, zany, epic to go.
Pink Floyd, Atom Heart Mother Suite . . . I wanted to play a long Pink Floyd track but couldn’t decide between this and Echoes, from Meddle. I’ve played them both, over time. This time, Atom Heart Mother’s cow album cover proved decisive in my thought process.