So Old It's New

So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Nov. 26, 2018

Leave a comment
  1. The Beatles, Rain
  2. The Rolling Stones, All Down The Line
  3. Black Sabbath, Neon Knights
  4. Ted Nugent, Baby, Please Don’t Go (live, Double Live Gonzo version)
  5. AC/DC, Night Of The Long Knives
  6. The Guess Who, Do You Miss Me, Darlin
  7. ZZ Top, Koko Blue
  8. Soft Machine, Hazard Profile Part I
  9. The Police, Invisible Sun
  10. Keith Richards, Locked Away
  11. Tom Waits, Young At Heart
  12. Fleetwood Mac, Bermuda Triangle
  13. David Bowie, Because You’re Young
  14. Neil Young, Computer Age
  15. Cowboy Junkies, Powderfinger
  16. The Band, Amazon (River Of Dreams)
  17. Thin Lizzy, Broken Dreams
  18. Bruce Cockburn, Creation Dream
  19. Joe Satriani, Flying In A Blue Dream
  20. Spooky Tooth, Tobacco Road
  21. George Thorogood, Born Lover
  22. Aerosmith, Lick And A Promise
  23. Pink Floyd, Dogs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.