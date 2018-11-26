So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Nov. 26, 2018

- The Beatles, Rain
- The Rolling Stones, All Down The Line
- Black Sabbath, Neon Knights
- Ted Nugent, Baby, Please Don’t Go (live, Double Live Gonzo version)
- AC/DC, Night Of The Long Knives
- The Guess Who, Do You Miss Me, Darlin
- ZZ Top, Koko Blue
- Soft Machine, Hazard Profile Part I
- The Police, Invisible Sun
- Keith Richards, Locked Away
- Tom Waits, Young At Heart
- Fleetwood Mac, Bermuda Triangle
- David Bowie, Because You’re Young
- Neil Young, Computer Age
- Cowboy Junkies, Powderfinger
- The Band, Amazon (River Of Dreams)
- Thin Lizzy, Broken Dreams
- Bruce Cockburn, Creation Dream
- Joe Satriani, Flying In A Blue Dream
- Spooky Tooth, Tobacco Road
- George Thorogood, Born Lover
- Aerosmith, Lick And A Promise
- Pink Floyd, Dogs