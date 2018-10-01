1. The Who, Overture
2. The Who, Sparks
3. The Who, Underture
4. John Lennon, I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama
5. Paul McCartney/Wings, Letting Go
6. The Rolling Stones, If You Really Want To Be My Friend
7. Zephyr, Sail On
8. Aerosmith, Spaced
9. Van Morrison, Naked In The Jungle
10. Booker T & The MGs, Melting Pot
11. David Bowie, Always Crashing In The Same Car
12. Jethro Tull, Someday The Sun Won’t Shine For You
13. The Kinks, Here Come The People In Grey
14. Judas Priest, Dreamer Deceiver/Deceiver
15. Black Sabbath, Megalomania
16. Edgar Winter, Easy Street
17. Mott The Hoople, Thunderbuck Ram
18. J.J. Cale, Lonesome Train
19. Free, Soon I Will Be Gone
20. Jimi Hendrix, Who Knows (live from Band Of Gypsys)
So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Oct. 1, 2018
