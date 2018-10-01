So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Oct. 1, 2018

1. The Who, Overture

2. The Who, Sparks

3. The Who, Underture

4. John Lennon, I Don’t Wanna Be A Soldier Mama

5. Paul McCartney/Wings, Letting Go

6. The Rolling Stones, If You Really Want To Be My Friend

7. Zephyr, Sail On

8. Aerosmith, Spaced

9. Van Morrison, Naked In The Jungle

10. Booker T & The MGs, Melting Pot

11. David Bowie, Always Crashing In The Same Car

12. Jethro Tull, Someday The Sun Won’t Shine For You

13. The Kinks, Here Come The People In Grey

14. Judas Priest, Dreamer Deceiver/Deceiver

15. Black Sabbath, Megalomania

16. Edgar Winter, Easy Street

17. Mott The Hoople, Thunderbuck Ram

18. J.J. Cale, Lonesome Train

19. Free, Soon I Will Be Gone

20. Jimi Hendrix, Who Knows (live from Band Of Gypsys)