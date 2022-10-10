So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 – on air 8-10 pm ET

- Ian Hunter, Cleveland Rocks
- Judas Priest, Ram It Down
- Black Sabbath, Disturbing The Priest
- KK’s Priest, Return Of The Sentinel
- Deep Purple, Pictures Of Home
- Robert Palmer, Love Stop
- Trooper, Baby Woncha Please Come Home
- Blodwyn Pig, Ain’t Ya Comin’ Home, Babe?
- Stray, Mama’s Coming Home
- The Doors, Been Down So Long
- David Bowie, Be My Wife
- Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, You Can Still Change Your Mind
- David + David, Being Alone Together
- David Wilcox, Between The Lines
- Carlos Santana and Buddy Miles, Them Changes (live)
- Stories, Brother Louie
- Robin Trower, Confessin’ Midnight
- Van Halen, Can’t Get This Stuff No More
- Chicago, It Better End Soon suite from Chicago II/movements 1-4 plus Where Do We Go From Here?
- Sea Level, That’s Your Secret
- New Barbarians (Ron Wood/Keith Richards and friends), F.U.C. Her (live)
- The Rolling Stones, Please Go Home
- Tom Waits, Earth Died Screaming
Radio Waterloo