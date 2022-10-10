So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 – on air 8-10 pm ET

Ian Hunter, Cleveland Rocks

Judas Priest, Ram It Down

Black Sabbath, Disturbing The Priest

KK’s Priest, Return Of The Sentinel

Deep Purple, Pictures Of Home

Robert Palmer, Love Stop

Trooper, Baby Woncha Please Come Home

Blodwyn Pig, Ain’t Ya Comin’ Home, Babe?

Stray, Mama’s Coming Home

The Doors, Been Down So Long

David Bowie, Be My Wife

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, You Can Still Change Your Mind

David + David, Being Alone Together

David Wilcox, Between The Lines

Carlos Santana and Buddy Miles, Them Changes (live)

Stories, Brother Louie

Robin Trower, Confessin’ Midnight

Van Halen, Can’t Get This Stuff No More

Chicago, It Better End Soon suite from Chicago II/movements 1-4 plus Where Do We Go From Here?

Sea Level, That’s Your Secret

New Barbarians (Ron Wood/Keith Richards and friends), F.U.C. Her (live)

The Rolling Stones, Please Go Home