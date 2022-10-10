So Old It's New

So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 – on air 8-10 pm ET

  1. Ian Hunter, Cleveland Rocks
  2. Judas Priest, Ram It Down
  3. Black Sabbath, Disturbing The Priest
  4. KK’s Priest, Return Of The Sentinel
  5. Deep Purple, Pictures Of Home
  6. Robert Palmer, Love Stop
  7. Trooper, Baby Woncha Please Come Home
  8. Blodwyn Pig, Ain’t Ya Comin’ Home, Babe?
  9. Stray, Mama’s Coming Home
  10. The Doors, Been Down So Long
  11. David Bowie, Be My Wife
  12. Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, You Can Still Change Your Mind
  13. David + David, Being Alone Together
  14. David Wilcox, Between The Lines
  15. Carlos Santana and Buddy Miles, Them Changes (live)
  16. Stories, Brother Louie
  17. Robin Trower, Confessin’ Midnight
  18. Van Halen, Can’t Get This Stuff No More
  19. Chicago, It Better End Soon suite from Chicago II/movements 1-4 plus Where Do We Go From Here?
  20. Sea Level, That’s Your Secret
  21. New Barbarians (Ron Wood/Keith Richards and friends), F.U.C. Her (live)
  22. The Rolling Stones, Please Go Home
  23. Tom Waits, Earth Died Screaming

