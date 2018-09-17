So Old It’s New set list for Monday, Sept. 17, 2018

1. Can, Moonshake
2. King Crimson, The Talking Drum
3. The Rolling Stones, Too Tough
4. Mike Avery, Miss You (from Chicago (blues artists) Plays The Stones)
5. Paul McCartney, Who Cares
6. Creedence Clearwater Revival, Gloomy
7. The Beatles, Think For Yourself
8. Ringo Starr, Have You Seen My Baby
9. Pete Townshend, I Am An Animal
10. Kraftwerk, It’s More Fun To Compute
11. Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Knife Edge
12. Chicago, Skinny Boy
13. Donald Fagen, The Nightfly (request)
14. Ramones, Journey To The Center Of The Mind
15. ZZ Top, El Diablo
16. Elton John, Street Kids
17. Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheatin’ Woman
18. Simon And Garfunkel, Baby Driver
19. Warren Zevon, Nighttime In The Switching Yard
20. Taste, Sinnerboy (live)
21. The Allman Brothers Band, Blackhearted Woman
22. J.Geils Band, Homework (live from Full House)
23. The Guess Who, Key
