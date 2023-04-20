So Old It’s New set list for Saturday, April 22, 2023 – on air 7-9 am ET

- Rory Gallagher, Bullfrog Blues (from Live In Europe)
- Wicked Lady, I’m A Freak
- The Gun, Race With The Devil
- Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Rapid Transit
- Iron Claw, Skullcrusher
- The Move, Brontosaurus
- Third World War, Ascension Day
- Chicken Shack, Going Down
- BTO, Amelia Earhart
- Bachman and Turner, Moonlight Rider
- Skid Row (Ireland), Go, I’m Never Gonna Let You
- Bare Sole, Flash
- The Open Mind, Cast A Spell
- Stack Waddy, Bring It To Jerome
- Writing On The Wall, Bogeyman
- Barnabus, Apocalypse
- The Who, Under My Thumb
- Aerosmith, 3 Mile Smile
- The Tragically Hip, An Inch An Hour
- Midnight Oil, Best Of Both Worlds
- Romantics, A Night Like This
- Dave Edmunds, Almost Saturday Night
- Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, Betty Lou’s Gettin’ Out Tonight
- Ian Hunter, Overnight Angels
- The Deviants, I’m Coming Home
