So Old It’s New set list for Saturday, April 22, 2023 – on air 7-9 am ET

Rory Gallagher, Bullfrog Blues (from Live In Europe)

Wicked Lady, I’m A Freak

The Gun, Race With The Devil

Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Rapid Transit

Iron Claw, Skullcrusher

The Move, Brontosaurus

Third World War, Ascension Day

Chicken Shack, Going Down

BTO, Amelia Earhart

Bachman and Turner, Moonlight Rider

Skid Row (Ireland), Go, I’m Never Gonna Let You

Bare Sole, Flash

The Open Mind, Cast A Spell

Stack Waddy, Bring It To Jerome

Writing On The Wall, Bogeyman

Barnabus, Apocalypse

The Who, Under My Thumb

Aerosmith, 3 Mile Smile

The Tragically Hip, An Inch An Hour

Midnight Oil, Best Of Both Worlds

Romantics, A Night Like This

Dave Edmunds, Almost Saturday Night

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, Betty Lou’s Gettin’ Out Tonight

Ian Hunter, Overnight Angels