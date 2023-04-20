So Old It's New

So Old It’s New set list for Saturday, April 22, 2023 – on air 7-9 am ET

  1. Rory Gallagher, Bullfrog Blues (from Live In Europe)
  2. Wicked Lady, I’m A Freak
  3. The Gun, Race With The Devil
  4. Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Rapid Transit
  5. Iron Claw, Skullcrusher
  6. The Move, Brontosaurus
  7. Third World War, Ascension Day
  8. Chicken Shack, Going Down
  9. BTO, Amelia Earhart
  10. Bachman and Turner, Moonlight Rider
  11. Skid Row (Ireland), Go, I’m Never Gonna Let You
  12. Bare Sole, Flash
  13. The Open Mind, Cast A Spell
  14. Stack Waddy, Bring It To Jerome
  15. Writing On The Wall, Bogeyman
  16. Barnabus, Apocalypse
  17. The Who, Under My Thumb
  18. Aerosmith, 3 Mile Smile
  19. The Tragically Hip, An Inch An Hour
  20. Midnight Oil, Best Of Both Worlds
  21. Romantics, A Night Like This
  22. Dave Edmunds, Almost Saturday Night
  23. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, Betty Lou’s Gettin’ Out Tonight
  24. Ian Hunter, Overnight Angels
  25. The Deviants, I’m Coming Home

