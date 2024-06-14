So Old It’s New set list for Saturday, June 15, 2024 – on air 8-10 am ET

Another live album replay set list for a Saturday morning, after last week’s Live Bullet (Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band) and Get Yer Ya Ya’s Out! (The Rolling Stones). This week I’m featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Live at Knebworth ’76 and the lean, mean, original 6-song version of The Who’s acclaimed Live At Leeds, which has since seen a few expanded re-releases. The Skynyrd show, re-released as a CD-DVD package in 2021, is from the band’s renowned performance opening for the Stones at the English festival that also that year included 10cc, Hot Tuna, Todd Rundgren and short-lived American roots rock group The Don Harrison Band, which counted among its members former Creedence Clearwater Revival bassist Stu Cook and drummer Doug Clifford. Audio log will be posted after the show airs.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Live at Knebworth ’76

1. Workin’ For MCA

2. I Ain’t The One

3. Saturday Night Special

4. Searching

5. Whiskey Rock-A-Roller

6. Travelin’ Man

7. Gimme Three Steps

8. Call Me The Breeze

9. T For Texas

10. Sweet Home Alabama

11. Free Bird

The Who Live At Leeds

1. Young Man Blues

2. Substitute

3. Summertime Blues

4. Shakin’ All Over

5. My Generation

6. Magic Bus