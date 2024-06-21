So Old It’s New set list for Saturday, June 22, 2024 – on air 8-10 am ET

Third in a series of Saturday morning set lists featuring classic live albums. This week I’m playing a pair of albums recorded at New York’s famous Fillmore East venue – The Allman Brothers Band At Fillmore East, recorded in March, 1971, and Jimi Hendrix Band Of Gypsys, with drummer Buddy Miles and bassist Billy Cox joining Hendrix on an influential journey blending blues, funk, fusion and rock, recorded on New Year’s Eve as 1969 became 1970.

The Allman Brothers Band – At Fillmore East

1. Statesboro Blues

2. Done Somebody Wrong

3. Stormy Monday

4. You Don’t Love Me

5. Hot ‘Lanta

6. In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed

7. Whipping Post

Jimi Hendrix – Band of Gypsys

1. Who Knows

2. Machine Gun

3. Changes

4. Power To Love

5. Message To Love

6. We Gotta Live Together