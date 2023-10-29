Summary of New Music Additions to LibreTime + Horizon Broadening Hour #3

What’s up, y’all? First and foremost, here is the music that I have added to LibreTime within the last week:

Glen Foster Group Party Out There Tonight Rockabilly CanCon Leela Gilday North Star Calling Rock CanCon Matt Blaise In Shadow and Light Rock CanCon Alison Hogan Songs From the Third Act “Other” CanCon Danko Jones A Rock Supreme Rock CanCon Del Barber Easy Keeper Country/Folk CanCon Moths No Museums Rock CanCon The Brothers Andretti 87 Rock CanCon Sandro Perri Soft Landing (EP) Indie Rock CanCon Tom Boy Nothing to Lose Indie Rock CanCon vt1000 The Burden of Irrational Optimism Electronica Unknown Madison Violet Everything’s Shifting Indie Rock CanCon Paul Keeling Focal Practice “Other” CanCon (presumed) Future Womb Babygirlgalactic Rock CanCon Brian Paul D.G. and Friends Something New Pop CanCon Mich Cota Kija/Care Electronica Unknown JPOD Circadian Rhythms Electronica Unknown Frog Eyes Violet Psalms Indie Rock CanCon Museum Pieces Plain Sight Rock CanCon Hollis and the Widows Saint Henry EP Rock (presumed) CanCon (presumed) Don Brownrigg Fireworks Alternative CanCon Mallsex Discreet Services Alternative/Darkwave CanCon Robert Connely Farr & the Rebeltone Boys Dirty South Boys Blues CanCon James Hill & Anne Janelle Many a Moon Indie Rock CanCon Huttch Huttchino Rock CanCon Killing Clarence Living Nightmare Rock CanCon Reays Butterfly Tongue (Remastered) Rock CanCon Pallas Athene Palla Athenee Ethereal AltPop CanCon Micah Erenberg Love is Gonna Find You Indie Rock CanCon Problem Patient Patient Problems Rock CanCon Julius Sumner Miller We Teach Nothing Other CanCon Hey Major The Station Pop CanCon The Gloaming 3 Traditional CanCon Shintaro Sakamoto How to Live With a Phantom Funk No Shintaro Sakamoto Let’s Dance Raw Funk No Shintaro Sakamoto Love if Possible Funk No Shintaro Sakamoto Like a Fable Funk No Shintaro Sakamoto Don’t Know What’s Normal/From the Dead – Single Funk No Shintaro Sakamoto By Swallow Season/Don’t Tinker With History – Single Funk No Shintaro Sakamoto The Feeling of Love/Obscure Nightclub Funk No Shintaro Sakamoto & Eddie Corman Boat/Dear Future Person – Single Funk No Yura Yura Teikoku 3x3x3 Psychedelic Rock No Yura Yura Teikoku Beautiful – EP Psychedelic Rock No Yura Yura Teikoku Dekinai/Sweet Surrender – EP Psychedelic Rock No Yura Yura Teikoku Hollow Me/Beautiful Psychedelic Rock No Yura Yura Teikoku Me No Car Psychedelic Rock No Yura Yura Teikoku Soft Death/It Was a Robot – Single Psychedelic Rock No Yura Yura Teikoku Sweet Spot Psychedelic Rock No Yura Yura Teikoku Taiyo No Shiroi Kona – EP Psychedelic Rock No Yura Yura Teikoku Yura Yura Teikoku III Psychedelic Rock No Yura Yura Teikoku Yura Yura Teikoku No Memai Psychedelic Rock No Yura Yura Teikoku Yura Yura Teikoku No Shibire Psychedelic Rock No Yura Yura Teikoku Are You Ra? Psychedelic Rock No Yura Yura Teikoku Yura Yura Teikoku II Psychedelic Rock No Yura Yura Teikoku Yura Yura Teikoku I Psychedelic Rock No Pony Girl Laff it Off Indie Rock CanCon Booster Fawn Dreams Made of Snowflakes Heart Rock CanCon Haymakers 100 Years of Hank Country No Various Artists Musicworks 146 Various Genres CanCon

Also, here is this week’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Here’s the tracklist:

Maria Chavez & Jordi Wheeler – Made Uneasy/Pluck Pluck

Vt100 – Thesia

Jpod – muggle dub

Mich Cota – Nibi/Water

David Lafleche – Training Wheels

Electric Religious – Earth & Sky

Booster Fawn – Lady on the Internet

Pony Girl – I Believe in Nothing

Future Womb – Fuck

Leela Gilday – North Star Calling

Matt Blais – Shotgun Kiss

Glen Foster Group – Rockabilly Fever

Haymakers – Howling at the Moon

Kyrah and Tully – Monarch Butterfly

M.T. Walker – Be my Guiding Light

Six Corners – Ready for the Fall

Del Barber – Ronnie and Rose

Robert Connely Farr and the Rebeltone Boys – Hard Time Killing Floor Blues

Robert Thomas & the Session Men – Twilight Jess Knights – This is 30

Last Birds – Wedding Day

Les Elles – The Player

Ryan and Friends – That Night in Toronto

Brian Paul DG and Friends – The Ballad of the Singing Pirate

Brian Paul DG and Friends – Regenerative Agree Culture

Brian Paul DG and Friends – Eye Call

See y’all next time!