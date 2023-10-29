The Horizon Broadening Hour (teal text over a colour saturated photo of the Kitchener skyline)
New Music, The Horizon Broadening Hour

Summary of New Music Additions to LibreTime + Horizon Broadening Hour #3

Leave a comment

What’s up, y’all? First and foremost, here is the music that I have added to LibreTime within the last week:

Glen Foster Group Party Out There Tonight Rockabilly CanCon
Leela Gilday North Star Calling Rock CanCon
Matt Blaise In Shadow and Light Rock CanCon
Alison Hogan Songs From the Third Act “Other” CanCon
Danko Jones A Rock Supreme Rock CanCon
Del Barber Easy Keeper Country/Folk CanCon
Moths No Museums Rock CanCon
The Brothers Andretti 87 Rock CanCon
Sandro Perri Soft Landing (EP) Indie Rock CanCon
Tom Boy Nothing to Lose Indie Rock CanCon
vt1000 The Burden of Irrational Optimism Electronica Unknown
Madison Violet Everything’s Shifting Indie Rock CanCon
Paul Keeling Focal Practice “Other” CanCon (presumed)
Future Womb Babygirlgalactic Rock CanCon
Brian Paul D.G. and Friends Something New Pop CanCon
Mich Cota Kija/Care Electronica Unknown
JPOD Circadian Rhythms Electronica Unknown
Frog Eyes Violet Psalms Indie Rock CanCon
Museum Pieces Plain Sight Rock CanCon
Hollis and the Widows Saint Henry EP Rock (presumed) CanCon (presumed)
Don Brownrigg Fireworks Alternative CanCon
Mallsex Discreet Services Alternative/Darkwave CanCon
Robert Connely Farr & the Rebeltone Boys Dirty South Boys Blues CanCon
James Hill & Anne Janelle Many a Moon Indie Rock CanCon
Huttch Huttchino Rock CanCon
Killing Clarence Living Nightmare Rock CanCon
Reays Butterfly Tongue (Remastered) Rock CanCon
Pallas Athene Palla Athenee Ethereal AltPop CanCon
Micah Erenberg Love is Gonna Find You Indie Rock CanCon
Problem Patient Patient Problems Rock CanCon
Julius Sumner Miller We Teach Nothing Other CanCon
Hey Major The Station Pop CanCon
The Gloaming 3 Traditional CanCon
Shintaro Sakamoto How to Live With a Phantom Funk No
Shintaro Sakamoto Let’s Dance Raw Funk No
Shintaro Sakamoto Love if Possible Funk No
Shintaro Sakamoto Like a Fable Funk No
Shintaro Sakamoto Don’t Know What’s Normal/From the Dead – Single Funk No
Shintaro Sakamoto By Swallow Season/Don’t Tinker With History – Single Funk No
Shintaro Sakamoto The Feeling of Love/Obscure Nightclub Funk No
Shintaro Sakamoto & Eddie Corman Boat/Dear Future Person – Single Funk No
Yura Yura Teikoku 3x3x3 Psychedelic Rock No
Yura Yura Teikoku Beautiful – EP Psychedelic Rock No
Yura Yura Teikoku Dekinai/Sweet Surrender – EP Psychedelic Rock No
Yura Yura Teikoku Hollow Me/Beautiful Psychedelic Rock No
Yura Yura Teikoku Me No Car Psychedelic Rock No
Yura Yura Teikoku Soft Death/It Was a Robot – Single Psychedelic Rock No
Yura Yura Teikoku Sweet Spot Psychedelic Rock No
Yura Yura Teikoku Taiyo No Shiroi Kona – EP Psychedelic Rock No
Yura Yura Teikoku Yura Yura Teikoku III Psychedelic Rock No
Yura Yura Teikoku Yura Yura Teikoku No Memai Psychedelic Rock No
Yura Yura Teikoku Yura Yura Teikoku No Shibire Psychedelic Rock No
Yura Yura Teikoku Are You Ra? Psychedelic Rock No
Yura Yura Teikoku Yura Yura Teikoku II Psychedelic Rock No
Yura Yura Teikoku Yura Yura Teikoku I Psychedelic Rock No
Pony Girl Laff it Off Indie Rock CanCon
Booster Fawn Dreams Made of Snowflakes Heart Rock CanCon
Haymakers 100 Years of Hank Country No
Various Artists Musicworks 146 Various Genres CanCon

Also, here is this week’s Horizon Broadening Hour:

Here’s the tracklist:

Maria Chavez & Jordi Wheeler – Made Uneasy/Pluck Pluck
Vt100 – Thesia
Jpod – muggle dub
Mich Cota – Nibi/Water
David Lafleche – Training Wheels
Electric Religious – Earth & Sky
Booster Fawn – Lady on the Internet
Pony Girl – I Believe in Nothing
Future Womb – Fuck
Leela Gilday – North Star Calling
Matt Blais – Shotgun Kiss
Glen Foster Group – Rockabilly Fever
Haymakers – Howling at the Moon
Kyrah and Tully – Monarch Butterfly
M.T. Walker – Be my Guiding Light
Six Corners – Ready for the Fall
Del Barber – Ronnie and Rose
Robert Connely Farr and the Rebeltone Boys – Hard Time Killing Floor Blues
Robert Thomas & the Session Men – Twilight Jess Knights – This is 30
Last Birds – Wedding Day
Les Elles – The Player
Ryan and Friends – That Night in Toronto
Brian Paul DG and Friends – The Ballad of the Singing Pirate
Brian Paul DG and Friends – Regenerative Agree Culture
Brian Paul DG and Friends – Eye Call

See y’all next time!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.