Summary of New Music Additions to LibreTime + Horizon Broadening Hour #3

What’s up, y’all? First and foremost, here is the music that I have added to LibreTime within the last week:
|Glen Foster Group
|Party Out There Tonight
|Rockabilly
|CanCon
|Leela Gilday
|North Star Calling
|Rock
|CanCon
|Matt Blaise
|In Shadow and Light
|Rock
|CanCon
|Alison Hogan
|Songs From the Third Act
|“Other”
|CanCon
|Danko Jones
|A Rock Supreme
|Rock
|CanCon
|Del Barber
|Easy Keeper
|Country/Folk
|CanCon
|Moths
|No Museums
|Rock
|CanCon
|The Brothers Andretti
|87
|Rock
|CanCon
|Sandro Perri
|Soft Landing (EP)
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Tom Boy
|Nothing to Lose
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|vt1000
|The Burden of Irrational Optimism
|Electronica
|Unknown
|Madison Violet
|Everything’s Shifting
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Paul Keeling
|Focal Practice
|“Other”
|CanCon (presumed)
|Future Womb
|Babygirlgalactic
|Rock
|CanCon
|Brian Paul D.G. and Friends
|Something New
|Pop
|CanCon
|Mich Cota
|Kija/Care
|Electronica
|Unknown
|JPOD
|Circadian Rhythms
|Electronica
|Unknown
|Frog Eyes
|Violet Psalms
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Museum Pieces
|Plain Sight
|Rock
|CanCon
|Hollis and the Widows
|Saint Henry EP
|Rock (presumed)
|CanCon (presumed)
|Don Brownrigg
|Fireworks
|Alternative
|CanCon
|Mallsex
|Discreet Services
|Alternative/Darkwave
|CanCon
|Robert Connely Farr & the Rebeltone Boys
|Dirty South Boys
|Blues
|CanCon
|James Hill & Anne Janelle
|Many a Moon
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Huttch
|Huttchino
|Rock
|CanCon
|Killing Clarence
|Living Nightmare
|Rock
|CanCon
|Reays
|Butterfly Tongue (Remastered)
|Rock
|CanCon
|Pallas Athene
|Palla Athenee
|Ethereal AltPop
|CanCon
|Micah Erenberg
|Love is Gonna Find You
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Problem Patient
|Patient Problems
|Rock
|CanCon
|Julius Sumner Miller
|We Teach Nothing
|Other
|CanCon
|Hey Major
|The Station
|Pop
|CanCon
|The Gloaming
|3
|Traditional
|CanCon
|Shintaro Sakamoto
|How to Live With a Phantom
|Funk
|No
|Shintaro Sakamoto
|Let’s Dance Raw
|Funk
|No
|Shintaro Sakamoto
|Love if Possible
|Funk
|No
|Shintaro Sakamoto
|Like a Fable
|Funk
|No
|Shintaro Sakamoto
|Don’t Know What’s Normal/From the Dead – Single
|Funk
|No
|Shintaro Sakamoto
|By Swallow Season/Don’t Tinker With History – Single
|Funk
|No
|Shintaro Sakamoto
|The Feeling of Love/Obscure Nightclub
|Funk
|No
|Shintaro Sakamoto & Eddie Corman
|Boat/Dear Future Person – Single
|Funk
|No
|Yura Yura Teikoku
|3x3x3
|Psychedelic Rock
|No
|Yura Yura Teikoku
|Beautiful – EP
|Psychedelic Rock
|No
|Yura Yura Teikoku
|Dekinai/Sweet Surrender – EP
|Psychedelic Rock
|No
|Yura Yura Teikoku
|Hollow Me/Beautiful
|Psychedelic Rock
|No
|Yura Yura Teikoku
|Me No Car
|Psychedelic Rock
|No
|Yura Yura Teikoku
|Soft Death/It Was a Robot – Single
|Psychedelic Rock
|No
|Yura Yura Teikoku
|Sweet Spot
|Psychedelic Rock
|No
|Yura Yura Teikoku
|Taiyo No Shiroi Kona – EP
|Psychedelic Rock
|No
|Yura Yura Teikoku
|Yura Yura Teikoku III
|Psychedelic Rock
|No
|Yura Yura Teikoku
|Yura Yura Teikoku No Memai
|Psychedelic Rock
|No
|Yura Yura Teikoku
|Yura Yura Teikoku No Shibire
|Psychedelic Rock
|No
|Yura Yura Teikoku
|Are You Ra?
|Psychedelic Rock
|No
|Yura Yura Teikoku
|Yura Yura Teikoku II
|Psychedelic Rock
|No
|Yura Yura Teikoku
|Yura Yura Teikoku I
|Psychedelic Rock
|No
|Pony Girl
|Laff it Off
|Indie Rock
|CanCon
|Booster Fawn
|Dreams Made of Snowflakes
|Heart Rock
|CanCon
|Haymakers
|100 Years of Hank
|Country
|No
|Various Artists
|Musicworks 146
|Various Genres
|CanCon
Also, here is this week’s Horizon Broadening Hour:
Here’s the tracklist:
Maria Chavez & Jordi Wheeler – Made Uneasy/Pluck Pluck
Vt100 – Thesia
Jpod – muggle dub
Mich Cota – Nibi/Water
David Lafleche – Training Wheels
Electric Religious – Earth & Sky
Booster Fawn – Lady on the Internet
Pony Girl – I Believe in Nothing
Future Womb – Fuck
Leela Gilday – North Star Calling
Matt Blais – Shotgun Kiss
Glen Foster Group – Rockabilly Fever
Haymakers – Howling at the Moon
Kyrah and Tully – Monarch Butterfly
M.T. Walker – Be my Guiding Light
Six Corners – Ready for the Fall
Del Barber – Ronnie and Rose
Robert Connely Farr and the Rebeltone Boys – Hard Time Killing Floor Blues
Robert Thomas & the Session Men – Twilight Jess Knights – This is 30
Last Birds – Wedding Day
Les Elles – The Player
Ryan and Friends – That Night in Toronto
Brian Paul DG and Friends – The Ballad of the Singing Pirate
Brian Paul DG and Friends – Regenerative Agree Culture
Brian Paul DG and Friends – Eye Call
See y’all next time!