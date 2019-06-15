Tanya Ottersteinliehs & Kirstie Smallman – In Conversation with Rashmi

Tanya Otterstein-Liehs is a Health, Wellness & Fitness Coach & Self-Care expert who coaches women on the “how to’s” of unlocking and unleashing the crucial tools that are already inside of you to become EMPOWERED and make vital me time every day without letting guilt, fears, or excuses to stop you. She transforms the lives of women by creating personal self-care routines & coaching you on the baby steps needed, so that you can shine with self-confidence, self-love, self-worth, to loving your own reflection when they look in the mirror, revamping your outlook on life, & including time to move their body, develop positive mind-shift & rich self-discovery.

Tanya will always inspire, support, & motivate you to finally give yourself permission to love who you are, go after & achieve your own personal goals without feeling you need to make sacrifices, & without letting your fears or excuses stop you.

She has an Online Body & Mindset Makeover Program, runs Lunch & Learn Workshops, & is host of two Podcast

Kirstie Smallman calls what she does “movement medicine” – She uses combinations of guided movement and free form movement to assist people in finding their way into sensation, and therefore back home to their body. The focus is on following pleasure, comfort, and ease (at first). And once a level of self-trust is reached within the self, she invites people to dance on their edge, to challenge, condition, strengthen, release & heal. Embodying the mental work we do is the key to transformation, because it brings the awareness, the affirmations, the forgotten/buried memories into feelings which we can finally let go of – like literally shaking them out on the dance floor, says Kirstie

Kirstie is a certified in Nia White Belt – somatic awareness training, Nia Blue Belt – the art of communication, Nia, Move to Heal – adapted and simplified Nia for the purpose of deep healing (surgeries, limited mobility, elder-accessible), Nia, MoveIT – the 52 moves of Nia energized with Interval Training with a focus on physical conditioning along with a spontaneous element of improvised choreography in each class, she is also a Chakradance Guide, Ageless Grace Facilitator, GuiDANCE creator, Montessori Educator and Communications Ninja

