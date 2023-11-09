The Clean Up Hour, Mix 239

What’s up, y’all? Time to bring y’all this week’s Clean Up Hour (if you can’t wait until midnight, of course). Tonight’s mix is the final installment of the “(mostly) posse cuts” series. Inspired by DJ Kay Slay’s Rolling Deep series, tonight is nothing but bars, bars, bars. Check it:

Tracklist:

DJ Kay Slay – Rolling 200 Deep (feat. Sheek Louch, Snoop Dogg, Raekwon, Papoose, Bun B, Millyz, Dave East, RUN DMC, Jim Jones, AZ, Sha Rock, Ice-T, Freeway, Maino, Rev Run (RUN DMC), Nems, Royal Flush, Grandmaster Caz, Cassidy, King Flo, The Original Spindarella, Cory Gunz, KXNG Crooked aka Crooked I, Joell Ortiz, Fame aka Lil’ Fame (M.O.P), Billy Danze (M.O.P), Coke La Rock, Sauce Money, RJ Payne, Uncle Murda, Whispers, Keen Streetz, Piff Jones, Nero Ron, Large Professor, OT The Real, Paul Wall, Nino Man, Mic Geronimo, Ransom, Ms Hustle, Melle Mel, Shoota93, Rass Kass, DJ Doo Wop, Haddy Racks, Kid Carpi, Bynoe, Kool Keith, GTB King Card, B-Real, Herb McGruff (We Da Zone), Stan Spit (We Da Zone), Kick Gunz, Tony Touch, Vado, Grand Puba, Axel Leon, Smooth da Hustler, Trigga tha Gambler, Slim Dyme, Big Daddy Kane, Shyheim aka The Rugged Child, Oun P, Page Kennedy, Prayah, Tony Yayo, BK (Double X Posse), Ray Rothchild (Double X Posse), Big Noyd, Head I.C.E, E-A-Ski, Sadat X, El da Sensei (Artifacts), Tame One (Artifacts), Brillo, Daddy-O, Chi-Ali, Tragedy, Twista, CeeLo Green (Goodie Mob), E.D.I Mean (Outlawz), Hocus 45th, Billboard Baby, E-Glass (The Hoodies), Young Poppa (The Hoodies), China Mac, E Ness, DJ Paul, Jack Frost, Ka Flow, Majesty, Neek the Exotic, P.T Capone, O.C. (D.I.T.C), Termanology, Tony Moxberg, Wais P, Talk It Trigga, ZipwittheDrip, Treach, Rah Digga, Mysonne, Jon Connor, Jae Millz, Rockness (Boot Camp Clik), Steele (Smif-N-Wessun), Tek (Smif-N-Wessun), Sky Zoo, Mikey D, Young Noble (Outlawz), Tone Trump, Locksmith, Big T, Saigon, Sha Queen aka Ma Baker, Peter Gunz, King Bless, Corporal AK, Molecules (The Legion), Chucky Smash (The Legion), Diceman (The Legion), D.V. Alias Khryst, Nutso, Kevie Kev aka Waterbed Kev, Torae, Mickey Factz, Young Buck, 88 LO,Smooth B, King Malachi, Master Rob, Vita, Merkules, Nytro, Iron Sheikh, Bishop Lamont, Capitalist, Jade Diamonds, Sparkie D, Fredro Starr (Onyx), Stickey Fingaz (Onyx), Paula Perry, Tah Mell, Da Inphamus Amadeuz, Cortez Bodega, Superstar Floss, Innocent?, MC TNT, Tracey Lee, Aobie, Kurtis Blow, Ladi Kutz, MC Globe, Tony Sunshine, Imam Thug, Mistah F.A.B, Layzie Bone, Lazarus, NeekDaSkittz, J.R. Writer, Terror Van Poo, ItsBizkit, Dyce Payso, Big Dip (Goodie Mob), Khujo (Goodie Mob),T-Mo (Goodie Mob), Klass Murda, Rayvon, Johnny Wa, Chip Fu, Iman Shumpert, J.SOS, Manolo Bandz, Kitty Gata, Ghostface Killah, King Kirk (Sporty Thievz), Big Dubez (Sporty Thievz), Trae the Truth, Don Q, T.I, KRS-One, E-40, & MC Serch)

Murs, Mac Miller, Vinny Radio, Franchise, & Choo Jackson – No Shots

Karate J, Yung Nate, Charles Hamilton, & B.A – Go Crazy

Busta Rhymes, Jamal, Redman, Keith Murray, Rampage the Last Boy Scout and Lord Have Mercy – Flipmode Squad Meets Def Squad

Mike Nardone, 2Mex, Adlib, Awol One, Circus, Dr. Oop*, Exist*, Jizzm, Key Kool*, Life Rexall*, Lord Zen, Mikah 9, Neila, P.E.A.C.E., Radioinactive, Iriscience*, St. Mark 9:23, Subtitle, Xololanxinxo, Zagu Brown, & Spoon (of Iodine) – Rob One Rock On

Q, ClockworkDJ, Big Dave, Peanut, & Mac Miller – End of the World Party

For #throwbackthursday, let’s take it back to the other two (mostly) posse cut mixes. Here’s the first one:

Tracklist:

DJ Kay Slay – Homage

DJ Kay Slay – Rolling 50 Deep (feat. Sheek Louch, Styles P, Benny the Butcher, Bun B, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, AZ, Papoose, Ransom, Memphis Bleek, Billy Danze, Lil Fame, Dave East, 3D Natee, Joell Ortiz, Saigon, Mistah F.A.B., Chris Rivers, Jon Connor, Twista, E-40, Nino Man, Shoota, Mysonne, Sauce Money, Ice-T, Trick Trick, RJ Payne, E-A-Ski, Fred the Godson, Loaded Lux, Termanology, Young Noble, EDI, Locksmith, Cassidy, Maino, Vado, Rockness, DJ Paul, MC Gruff, Stan Spit, Uncle Murda, Cory Gunz, Melle Mel, Grandmaster Caz, Trae tha Truth, Hocus 45th & Royce da 5’9)

The Game – One Blood Remix (feat. Junior Reid, Jim Jones, Snoop Dogg, Nas, T.I., Fat Joe, Lil Wayne, N.O.R.E, Jadakiss, Styles P, Fabolous, Juelz Santana, Rick Ross, Twista, Tha Dogg Pound, WC, E-40, Bun B, Chamillionaire, Slim Thug, Young Dro, Clipse, & Ja Rule)

A$AP Rocky – 1Train (feat. Kendrick Lamar, Joey Bada$$, Yelawolf, Action Bronson, Danny Brown & Big K.R.I.T)

Mr. Muthafuckin Exquire – Huzzah! (Remix) [feat. Despot, Das Racist, Danny Brown, & El-P]

Big Sean – Friday Night Cypher (feat. Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, Cash Kidd, Payroll Giovanni, 42 Dugg, Boldy James, Drego, Sada Baby, Royce da 5’9, & Eminem)

MMG – Power Circle (feat. Rick Ross, Gunplay, Wale, Meek Mill, Stalley, & Kendrick Lamar)

Blu & Exile – Power to the People (feat. Choosey, Johaz, Cashus King, Aloe Blacc, Fashawn & Blame One)

Tyler, the Creator – Window (feat. Domo Genesis, Hodgy Beats, Frank Ocean, & Mike G)

Benny the Butcher, Conway, & Westside Gunn – War Paint

Black Hippy (Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, & Ab-Soul) – Say Wassup

Ghostface Killah – Buck 50 (feat. Method Man, Redman, & RZA)

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Pinata (feat. Domo Genesis, G-Wiz, Sulaiman, Meechy Darko, Mac Miller, & Casey Veggies)

Casey Veggies – Purple Cows (feat. Skeme, Overdoz, Diz Gibran, Kevin Mak, Three-One-Zero, El Prez, Uni, C-San, & Con_vinced)

And here’s the second mix:

Tracklist:

DMX, The Lox, & Swizz Beatz – That’s My Dog

Hit-Boy, Kent M$NEY, Audio Push, B Mac the Queen, Schoolboy Q, Casey Veggies, Xzibit, Rick Ross, Method Man, Redman, & Raekwon – Cypher

Schoolboy Q, Lil Louie, Ab-Soul, Kendrick Lamar, & Jay Rock – Top Dawg Cypha

Logic & Wu-Tang Clan – Wu-Tang Forever

DJ Kay Slay, Sheek Louch, Styles P, Dave East, KXNG Crooked, Black Thought, Conway, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, Papoose, Loaded Lux, AZ, Bun B, Fred the Godson, Jim Jonson, Ransom, Rah Digga, Billy Danze, Lil Fame, Trae tha Truth, Joell Ortiz, Lord Tariq, Cory Gunz, Peter Gunz, Shaquille O’Neal, Roy Jones Jr., KOOL DJ Red Alert, Redman, Young Buck, MC Serch, Big Daddy Kane, MC Shan, KRS-One, Jon Connor, Twista, Drag-On, Chris Rivers, Nino Man, Locksmith, 3D Natee, Trick Trick, Tragedy Khadafi, E A Ski, Cassidy, Bumpy Knuckles, Gillie the King, Ice-T, Treach, Kool G Rap, Lil Cease, RJ Payne, JR Writer, Shoota 93, Ms. Hustle, Vado, Mysonne, Mistah FAB, Saigon, Melle Mel, Grandmaster Caz, Havoc, Tracey Lee, EDI Mean, Young Noble, MC Gruff, Stan Spit, Sickflo, Fredo Starr, Sticky Fingaz, Ras Kass, Termanology, DJ Doowop, Junior Reid, Oun P, Merkules, Wais P, Maino, Uncle Murda, PT Capone Mobstyle, Tony Starks, Mike Cee, Royal Flush, Super Love Cee, Page Kennedy, Rockness, Gunplay, Sadat X, Grand Puba, Lord Jamar, Sonja Blade, Coke La Rock, Greg Nice, Smooth B, Consequence, Millyz, OT Tha Real, Ron Artest, Kaflow, Tone Trump, Hocus 45th, Omar Epps, Bodega Bams, Bynoe, PTKNY, Aobie, King Kirk, Big Dubez, Tony Moxberg, Styleon, Chuck D, & Sauce Money – Rolling 110 Deep

Snoop Dogg, C-Murder, Fiend, Goldie Loc, Mia X, Mystikal, & Silk da Shocka – Ghetto Symphony

T-Streets, Gudda Gubba, Jae Millz, Lil Wayne, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, Lil Chuckee, Lil Twist, Shannell, & Mack Maine – Finale

Clockwork Indigo (Flatbush Zombies & Underachievers) – Butterfly Effect

Pro Era – Suspect

The Roots – The Session (Longest Posse Cut in History, 12:43)

Brockhampton & SogoneSoFlexy – WINDOWS

See y’all Sunday for the Horizon Broadening Hour!