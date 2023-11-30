The Clean Up Hour, Mix 242

What’s up, y’all? It’s ya boy mophead here, kicking off December 2023 by kicking it back to the last few months of 2013. That’s right, it is time for us to finish this year’s Ode to 2013, so here’s the mix if you can’t wait until midnight, or want to hear part two:
Tracklist:
Future – How It Was
Fabolous & Jadakiss – The Hope
DJ Khaled, Drake, Rick Ross, & Lil Wayne – No New Friends
Lil B – 4 My
Bones & Na$ty Matt – CrankDatDeadBoy
Mac Miller – Bird Call (Live)
MellowHigh – Extinguisher
Boldy James, King Chip, Freeway, & The Alchemist – Surprise Party
Delusional Thomas & Mac Miller – Grandpa Used to Carry a Flask
Big Sant, Nickelus F, Michael Millions, & Francois – Champion
Yo Gotti & J. Cole – Cold Blood
Pusha T & Rick Ross – Hold On
Shad & Lights – Remember to Remember
Danny Brown & Purity Ring – 25 Bucks
Black Milk – Sunday’s Best/Monday’s Worst
Action Bronson – Midget Cough
D-Sisive & Tone Mason – Afraid for Ava
CJ Fy, A La $ole, & Phife Dawg – Seek Well
Lloyd Banks – Tour Stories
The Game & Stat Quo – Compton
Dom Kennedy – Black Bentleys
Overdoz – Lois Lane
7 Days of Funk – Faden Away
Nipsey Hussle – 4 In the Mornin
Nickelus F – The Exchange
Childish Gambino – III. Life: the Biggest Troll [Andrew Auernheimer]
Part 2
Da Mafia 6ix & Yelawolf – Go Hard
TECH N9NE & Krizz Kaliko – Public School
Vinnie Paz, Jarren Benton, & Lawrence Arnell – The Devil’s Ransom
Papoose – Rap God
Termanology, DJ Kay Slay, Sheek Louch, & Lil Fame – Straight Off the Block
The LOX – Love Me Or Leave Me Alone
The Alchemist, Rick Ross, & Meek Mill – Perfectionist
Eminem – Rhyme or Reason
Snoop Dogg – Let the K Spray
Sean Price & Guilty Simpson – Murdah Type Thinkin [Small Professor Remix]
Smif-N-Wessun & Junior Reid – Solid Ground
Twista – Swagga Like a Dopeboy
Joseph Chilliams, MFN Melo, Mausy, $way $wala, Kevin B, & Frsh Waters (Pivot Gang) – Chu Chu
Meek Mill – Hip Hop
Bun B, Big K.R.I.T, Pimp C, & Boosie Bad*zz – Cake
Tyga, Migos, & Rich the Kid – Jordan
Starlito & Don Trip – Bunk Beds
Snow tha Product – F*** Your Phone
Blu, Nottz, & Nitty Scott, MC – Boyz II Men
Oddisee – Yeezus Was a Mortal Man
Talib Kweli & The Underachievers – New Leaders
Deltron 3030 & Zack De La Rocha – Melding of the Minds
D-Sisive, Ghettosocks, Muneshine, Timbucktu (Wolves), Adam Bomb, & Maestro – Kings
Serengeti & Doseone – Sprung
Armand Hammer – Frog and Toad are Friends
J.I.D & Earthgang – October/3 Storms
David Dallas – Runnin
Flying Lotus & Shabazz Palaces – hide me
Bones – Blink187
Marco Polo, Posdnuos, Masta Ace, A.G., & Dion Jenkins – Glory (Finish Hard)
Oddisee – Lonely Planet
Tinashe – Midnight Sun
Devin the Dude – One for the Road
And for tonight’s #throwbackthursday, I’m going to post my ode to MF DOOM, as I’ve been listening to his beats a bunch lately. RIP DOOM.
Tracklist:
Fazers
Strange Ways
Impostas
H*e Cakes
Ballskin
Back End
Vaudeville Villain
Guv’nor
The Final Hour
Fall Back Ti**y Fat
One Beer
KMD – Plumskinzz (Loose H*e, God, and Cupid)
The Drop
Rap Ambush
CZARFACE & MF DOOM – Captain Brunch
Go With the Flow
Perfect Hair
Perfect Hair II
Fancy Clown
A Dead Mouse
Bookfiend (Clams Casino Version)
CZARFACE & MF DOOM – Phantoms (feat. Open Mike Eagle)
Hey!
Modern Day Mugging
Ode to Road Rage
Rapp Snitch Knishes (feat. Mr. Fantastik)
Vats of Urine
Dead Bent
All Outta Ale
That’s That
Bishop Nehru & MF DOOM – Caskets
Winter Blues
LICE (Aesop Rock & Homeboy Sandman) – Ask Anyone
Accordion
Operation DOOMSDAY
See y’all Sunday for the Horizon Broadening Hour!