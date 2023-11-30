The Clean Up Hour, Mix 242

What’s up, y’all? It’s ya boy mophead here, kicking off December 2023 by kicking it back to the last few months of 2013. That’s right, it is time for us to finish this year’s Ode to 2013, so here’s the mix if you can’t wait until midnight, or want to hear part two:

Tracklist:

Future – How It Was

Fabolous & Jadakiss – The Hope

DJ Khaled, Drake, Rick Ross, & Lil Wayne – No New Friends

Lil B – 4 My

Bones & Na$ty Matt – CrankDatDeadBoy

Mac Miller – Bird Call (Live)

MellowHigh – Extinguisher

Boldy James, King Chip, Freeway, & The Alchemist – Surprise Party

Delusional Thomas & Mac Miller – Grandpa Used to Carry a Flask

Big Sant, Nickelus F, Michael Millions, & Francois – Champion

Yo Gotti & J. Cole – Cold Blood

Pusha T & Rick Ross – Hold On

Shad & Lights – Remember to Remember

Danny Brown & Purity Ring – 25 Bucks

Black Milk – Sunday’s Best/Monday’s Worst

Action Bronson – Midget Cough

D-Sisive & Tone Mason – Afraid for Ava

CJ Fy, A La $ole, & Phife Dawg – Seek Well

Lloyd Banks – Tour Stories

The Game & Stat Quo – Compton

Dom Kennedy – Black Bentleys

Overdoz – Lois Lane

7 Days of Funk – Faden Away

Nipsey Hussle – 4 In the Mornin

Nickelus F – The Exchange

Childish Gambino – III. Life: the Biggest Troll [Andrew Auernheimer]

Part 2

Da Mafia 6ix & Yelawolf – Go Hard

TECH N9NE & Krizz Kaliko – Public School

Vinnie Paz, Jarren Benton, & Lawrence Arnell – The Devil’s Ransom

Papoose – Rap God

Termanology, DJ Kay Slay, Sheek Louch, & Lil Fame – Straight Off the Block

The LOX – Love Me Or Leave Me Alone

The Alchemist, Rick Ross, & Meek Mill – Perfectionist

Eminem – Rhyme or Reason

Snoop Dogg – Let the K Spray

Sean Price & Guilty Simpson – Murdah Type Thinkin [Small Professor Remix]

Smif-N-Wessun & Junior Reid – Solid Ground

Twista – Swagga Like a Dopeboy

Joseph Chilliams, MFN Melo, Mausy, $way $wala, Kevin B, & Frsh Waters (Pivot Gang) – Chu Chu

Meek Mill – Hip Hop

Bun B, Big K.R.I.T, Pimp C, & Boosie Bad*zz – Cake

Tyga, Migos, & Rich the Kid – Jordan

Starlito & Don Trip – Bunk Beds

Snow tha Product – F*** Your Phone

Blu, Nottz, & Nitty Scott, MC – Boyz II Men

Oddisee – Yeezus Was a Mortal Man

Talib Kweli & The Underachievers – New Leaders

Deltron 3030 & Zack De La Rocha – Melding of the Minds

D-Sisive, Ghettosocks, Muneshine, Timbucktu (Wolves), Adam Bomb, & Maestro – Kings

Serengeti & Doseone – Sprung

Armand Hammer – Frog and Toad are Friends

J.I.D & Earthgang – October/3 Storms

David Dallas – Runnin

Flying Lotus & Shabazz Palaces – hide me

Bones – Blink187

Marco Polo, Posdnuos, Masta Ace, A.G., & Dion Jenkins – Glory (Finish Hard)

Oddisee – Lonely Planet

Tinashe – Midnight Sun

Devin the Dude – One for the Road

And for tonight’s #throwbackthursday, I’m going to post my ode to MF DOOM, as I’ve been listening to his beats a bunch lately. RIP DOOM.

Tracklist:

Fazers

Strange Ways

Impostas

H*e Cakes

Ballskin

Back End

Vaudeville Villain

Guv’nor

The Final Hour

Fall Back Ti**y Fat

One Beer

KMD – Plumskinzz (Loose H*e, God, and Cupid)

The Drop

Rap Ambush

CZARFACE & MF DOOM – Captain Brunch

Go With the Flow

Perfect Hair

Perfect Hair II

Fancy Clown

A Dead Mouse

Bookfiend (Clams Casino Version)

CZARFACE & MF DOOM – Phantoms (feat. Open Mike Eagle)

Hey!

Modern Day Mugging

Ode to Road Rage

Rapp Snitch Knishes (feat. Mr. Fantastik)

Vats of Urine

Dead Bent

All Outta Ale

That’s That

Bishop Nehru & MF DOOM – Caskets

Winter Blues

LICE (Aesop Rock & Homeboy Sandman) – Ask Anyone

Accordion

Operation DOOMSDAY

See y’all Sunday for the Horizon Broadening Hour!