The Clean Up Hour, Mix 254

What’s up, y’all? Mophead here with this week’s Clean Up Hour. Tonight’s show is the 55th All Things Considered in which I make the case for Amir Obe. Here’s the mix:
Tracklist:
Liqour Store
IGNITE + GOODNIGHT
Don’t Belong Here
9 Milli
Truth For You (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)
Fifteen
Famous
Feel It
Before the Vomit
Bloodshot
Dinner for Two
TALK TO ME NICE (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)
On a Ride
Detroit Cartier
Tell Stories Interlude
Welcome to Rehab
Took You Seriously
BLINDED INTERLUDE (feat. Naomi Wild)
Still No Good (feat. Eli Sostre)
Where Did You Go
EXIT SIGNS
The Only
WHO I WAS
BAD TIMING INTERLUDE
MARILYN
YELLOW LIGHTS
WALKING ON WATER
EVERYONE TAKING SELFIES AT YOUR PARTY
ENEMIES
If I Jump
NATURALLY
Jay Z, Kanye, Esco
Drugs & Cam’Ron
See y’all next week!