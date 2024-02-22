The Clean Up Hour, Mix 254

What’s up, y’all? Mophead here with this week’s Clean Up Hour. Tonight’s show is the 55th All Things Considered in which I make the case for Amir Obe. Here’s the mix:

Tracklist:

Liqour Store

IGNITE + GOODNIGHT

Don’t Belong Here

9 Milli

Truth For You (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)

Fifteen

Famous

Feel It

Before the Vomit

Bloodshot

Dinner for Two

TALK TO ME NICE (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)

On a Ride

Detroit Cartier

Tell Stories Interlude

Welcome to Rehab

Took You Seriously

BLINDED INTERLUDE (feat. Naomi Wild)

Still No Good (feat. Eli Sostre)

Where Did You Go

EXIT SIGNS

The Only

WHO I WAS

BAD TIMING INTERLUDE

MARILYN

YELLOW LIGHTS

WALKING ON WATER

EVERYONE TAKING SELFIES AT YOUR PARTY

ENEMIES

If I Jump

NATURALLY

Jay Z, Kanye, Esco

Drugs & Cam’Ron

See y’all next week!