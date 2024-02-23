New report sounds alarm that taxpayers’ money is being diverted from public hospitals to private health care in Ontario

MP Holmes

Kitchener, ON

Public hospitals in Ontario have been starved of billions of dollars under the Ford government while private health clinics have received a bonanza of taxpayers’ funds, according to a new report by the Ontario Health Coalition.

“Robbing the Public to Build Private: the Ford Government’s Hospital Privatization Scheme” was released by the Waterloo Region Health Coalition, in part with the larger Ontario Health Coalition, at the Waterloo Public Library on February 21.

According to the OHC report, over the last few years, private clinics in Ontario received a 212% increase in funding in one year, rising from approximately $38 million in 2022-23 to over $120 million in 2023-24. At the same time, public hospitals received an increase of 0.5 % to their operating budgets.

In Kitchener alone, this underfunding has manifested in 140 vacant RN positions due to lack of funding.