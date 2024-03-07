The Clean Up Hour Mix 256

What’s up, y’all? New Clean Up Hour — mainly just music, been a long week.
Tracklist:
Michael Christmas & Chris Crack – Shake Some 4 DOOM
Schoolboy Q – THank God 4 Me
Bow Wow, P*mp C, Short Dawg, Lil Wayne, & Lil Scrappy – 4 Corners
Squidnice – Ain’t No Problem
DMX & Mobb Deep – Boy Back Up
Rihanna, Young Jeezy, Rick Ross, & TI – Pour It Up (Remix)
A$AP Rocky – Multiply
MIKE, Earl Sweatshirt, Tony Shhnow, & Tony Seltzer – On God
Freddie Gibbs & Jadakiss – Black Illuminati
Quelle Chris – Obamacare
billy woods & Danny Brown – Year Zero
Pi R 2 (from the film Pi)
Schoolboy Q & Ab-Soul – Foux
Raekwon & 9th Wonder – A PINEBOX STORY
Shawn Chrystopher & Buddy – Who Mad?
Jay-Z & Kanye West – That’s My B**ch
Earthgang – OSMOSIS
Prince Paul – Yes, I Do Love Them H*’s!
Niykee Heaton & Migos – Bad Intentions
Janet Jackson & J. Cole – No Sleeep
Rome Streetz & Boldy James – Stunna
Heems, Lapgan, Sir Michael Rocks, & Open Mike Eagle – Yellow Chakras
Benny the Butcher, Jadakiss, & Babyface Ray – Pillow Talk & Slander
jerry – i’ll say it here
Rome Fortune – No Drugs Anymore
Ab-Soul & Joey Badass – Moonshooter
Erick the Architect & George Clinton – Ezekiel’s Wheel
Elzhi & Georgia Anne Muldrow – Compassion
Derin Falana – Doubt Me When I’m Gone
KING – Hey (Extended Mix)
See y’all next week!