The Clean Up Hour Mix 256

What’s up, y’all? New Clean Up Hour — mainly just music, been a long week.

Tracklist:

Michael Christmas & Chris Crack – Shake Some 4 DOOM

Schoolboy Q – THank God 4 Me

Bow Wow, P*mp C, Short Dawg, Lil Wayne, & Lil Scrappy – 4 Corners

Squidnice – Ain’t No Problem

DMX & Mobb Deep – Boy Back Up

Rihanna, Young Jeezy, Rick Ross, & TI – Pour It Up (Remix)

A$AP Rocky – Multiply

MIKE, Earl Sweatshirt, Tony Shhnow, & Tony Seltzer – On God

Freddie Gibbs & Jadakiss – Black Illuminati

Quelle Chris – Obamacare

billy woods & Danny Brown – Year Zero

Pi R 2 (from the film Pi)

Schoolboy Q & Ab-Soul – Foux

Raekwon & 9th Wonder – A PINEBOX STORY

Shawn Chrystopher & Buddy – Who Mad?

Jay-Z & Kanye West – That’s My B**ch

Earthgang – OSMOSIS

Prince Paul – Yes, I Do Love Them H*’s!

Niykee Heaton & Migos – Bad Intentions

Janet Jackson & J. Cole – No Sleeep

Rome Streetz & Boldy James – Stunna

Heems, Lapgan, Sir Michael Rocks, & Open Mike Eagle – Yellow Chakras

Benny the Butcher, Jadakiss, & Babyface Ray – Pillow Talk & Slander

jerry – i’ll say it here

Rome Fortune – No Drugs Anymore

Ab-Soul & Joey Badass – Moonshooter

Erick the Architect & George Clinton – Ezekiel’s Wheel

Elzhi & Georgia Anne Muldrow – Compassion

Derin Falana – Doubt Me When I’m Gone

KING – Hey (Extended Mix)

See y’all next week!