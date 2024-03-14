The Clean Up Hour, Mix 257

What’s up, y’all? New Clean Up Hour for y’all a bit early:
Tracklist:
Earl Sweatshirt & SK La’Flare – Pre
Lil B – C*caine Blunts
The Cool Kids – IT’S YOURS, PT. 2
Little Simz – I Ain’t Feeling It
Injury Reserve – Plastic Cup
Lil Scrappy & Yo Gotti – Get Right
G Perico – If I Ruled the World (G-Style)
Paul Wall, Devin the Dude, & Curren$y – Crumble the Satellite
ScHoolboy Q & Freddie Gibbs – oHio
Kid Cudi – HIT THE STREETZ IN MY NIKES
Nori – Murangos
Amine – Charamander
Tyga & T-Pain – Celebration
Ariana Grande – the boy is mine
Nori – Girl is Mine
KYLE & Tinashe – Who’s Taking You Home
CASISDEAD & Later – Before This
4batz & Drake – act ii: date @ 8 (remix)
Sy Ari Da Kid – Eye Contact From a Goddess
Flying Lotus & Erykah Badu – See Thru To U
Janelle Monae & Big Boi – Tightrope
Asher Roth, Homeboy Sandman, lojii, & Heather Gray – Heaven
Busta Rhymes & Q-Tip – You Can’t Hold the Torch
R.A.P Ferreira & ELDON – mr. susan type slapper
Jae Skeese, Rome Streetz, Ty Farris, & Superior – Cantonese Characters
LNDN DRGS & Compton’s Most Wanted – Amalfi Drive
Nori – Holloway Road
Statik Selektah & Joey Bada$$ – Life & Times
Elliott Niezel & Moka Only – Float
Ransom & Harry Fraud – The Losses
Rory & Reason – Sobering Thoughts From the Mondrian
Big K.R.I.T – $30
Sunmundi & klwn cat – I Lived
Nitty Scott, MC, Soul Khan, & Akie Bermiss – A Beautiful Struggle
See y’all next time!