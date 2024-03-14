The Clean Up Hour, Mix 257

What’s up, y’all? New Clean Up Hour for y’all a bit early:

Tracklist:

Earl Sweatshirt & SK La’Flare – Pre

Lil B – C*caine Blunts

The Cool Kids – IT’S YOURS, PT. 2

Little Simz – I Ain’t Feeling It

Injury Reserve – Plastic Cup

Lil Scrappy & Yo Gotti – Get Right

G Perico – If I Ruled the World (G-Style)

Paul Wall, Devin the Dude, & Curren$y – Crumble the Satellite

ScHoolboy Q & Freddie Gibbs – oHio

Kid Cudi – HIT THE STREETZ IN MY NIKES

Nori – Murangos

Amine – Charamander

Tyga & T-Pain – Celebration

Ariana Grande – the boy is mine

Nori – Girl is Mine

KYLE & Tinashe – Who’s Taking You Home

CASISDEAD & Later – Before This

4batz & Drake – act ii: date @ 8 (remix)

Sy Ari Da Kid – Eye Contact From a Goddess

Flying Lotus & Erykah Badu – See Thru To U

Janelle Monae & Big Boi – Tightrope

Asher Roth, Homeboy Sandman, lojii, & Heather Gray – Heaven

Busta Rhymes & Q-Tip – You Can’t Hold the Torch

R.A.P Ferreira & ELDON – mr. susan type slapper

Jae Skeese, Rome Streetz, Ty Farris, & Superior – Cantonese Characters

LNDN DRGS & Compton’s Most Wanted – Amalfi Drive

Nori – Holloway Road

Statik Selektah & Joey Bada$$ – Life & Times

Elliott Niezel & Moka Only – Float

Ransom & Harry Fraud – The Losses

Rory & Reason – Sobering Thoughts From the Mondrian

Big K.R.I.T – $30

Sunmundi & klwn cat – I Lived

Nitty Scott, MC, Soul Khan, & Akie Bermiss – A Beautiful Struggle

See y’all next time!