The Clean Up Hour, Mix 265

What’s up, y’all? New Clean Up Hour tonight — I talk about the Drake vs. Kendrick beef, and then play a mix that is half the beef, half music that reflects my general feelings about it.

Tracklist:

Future, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar – Like That

J. Cole – 7 Minute Drill

Drake – Push Ups

Rick Ross – Champagne Moments

Drake – Taylor Made (Freestyle)

Kendrick Lamar – Euphoria

Kendrick Lamar – 6:16 in LA

Drake – Family Matters

Drake – Buried Alive Parody (Interlude)

Kendrick Lamar – Meet the Grahams

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Drake – The Heart Part 6

Joe Budden – Who Killed Hip Hop?

Macklemore – Hind’s Hall

A7PHA, Buck 65, Self Jupiter, Aesop Rock, & ShrapKnel – Many Headed (Controller 7 Remix)

RiTchie & Amine – Dizzy

Chris Orrick & P.O.S – Your Ambition

Classified & Ian James – Wonder

Cadence Weapon – tl;dr

See y’all next time!