The Clean Up Hour, Mix 265

What’s up, y’all? New Clean Up Hour tonight — I talk about the Drake vs. Kendrick beef, and then play a mix that is half the beef, half music that reflects my general feelings about it.
Tracklist:
Future, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar – Like That
J. Cole – 7 Minute Drill
Drake – Push Ups
Rick Ross – Champagne Moments
Drake – Taylor Made (Freestyle)
Kendrick Lamar – Euphoria
Kendrick Lamar – 6:16 in LA
Drake – Family Matters
Drake – Buried Alive Parody (Interlude)
Kendrick Lamar – Meet the Grahams
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Drake – The Heart Part 6
Joe Budden – Who Killed Hip Hop?
Macklemore – Hind’s Hall
A7PHA, Buck 65, Self Jupiter, Aesop Rock, & ShrapKnel – Many Headed (Controller 7 Remix)
RiTchie & Amine – Dizzy
Chris Orrick & P.O.S – Your Ambition
Classified & Ian James – Wonder
Cadence Weapon – tl;dr
See y’all next time!