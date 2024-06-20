The Clean Up Hour, Mix 271

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the 59th installment of All Things Considered, in which I make the case for Kari Faux. It’s been 12 years since I first discovered her music, and I think it’s time for y’all to discover it if you haven’t.
Tracklist:
Lost (Intro)
City Limits
No Small Talk (feat. Childish Gambino)
Mo’ Liqour (feat. Smino)
Tundra (feat. Kelow)
R1 R2 L1 L2 Left Down Right Up (Faux Loko)
This Right Here
Internet
Never Low (Nonchalant Pt. 2) [feat. SL Jones]
Turnin Heads (feat. Big K.R.I.T)
Snapzzz
Money Angels (feat. Jazz Cartier)
Gotta Know (feat. Jerry Paper)
Bussin (feat. xP)
Work of Art
1993
NCC 1707
Skit
Lost En Los Angeles
!!!
Freakin and Ballin (an Ode to Big Corey)
Nada
No Sleep
DOG (feat. Devin the Dude)
Creep (feat. Black Party)
Pink Tomatoes
Leave Me Alone
Fantasy
Supplier
Facetious
Gimmearide?
In the Air (feat. Curren$y)
Trouble
White Caprice (feat. Gangsta Boo)
Introverted Extrovert
The World
Borrowed Time
Gahd**n
See y’all next time!