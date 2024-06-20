The Clean Up Hour, Mix 271

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the 59th installment of All Things Considered, in which I make the case for Kari Faux. It’s been 12 years since I first discovered her music, and I think it’s time for y’all to discover it if you haven’t.

Tracklist:

Lost (Intro)

City Limits

No Small Talk (feat. Childish Gambino)

Mo’ Liqour (feat. Smino)

Tundra (feat. Kelow)

R1 R2 L1 L2 Left Down Right Up (Faux Loko)

This Right Here

Internet

Never Low (Nonchalant Pt. 2) [feat. SL Jones]

Turnin Heads (feat. Big K.R.I.T)

Snapzzz

Money Angels (feat. Jazz Cartier)

Gotta Know (feat. Jerry Paper)

Bussin (feat. xP)

Work of Art

1993

NCC 1707

Skit

Lost En Los Angeles

!!!

Freakin and Ballin (an Ode to Big Corey)

Nada

No Sleep

DOG (feat. Devin the Dude)

Creep (feat. Black Party)

Pink Tomatoes

Leave Me Alone

Fantasy

Supplier

Facetious

Gimmearide?

In the Air (feat. Curren$y)

Trouble

White Caprice (feat. Gangsta Boo)

Introverted Extrovert

The World

Borrowed Time

Gahd**n

See y’all next time!