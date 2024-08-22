The Clean Up Hour, Mix 280

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour, a bit of “summer’s winding down” flavor.
Tracklist:
Stephen David Heitkotter – Hangin All Night
DJ Honda, The Beatnuts, Fat Joe, & Common – Out for the Cash (5 Deadly Venomz)
Logic – Paul Rodriguez
Niko B – what counts as fine?
Larry June – Three Piece
Dom Kennedy – From the Westside With Love
Jay Worthy, DaM FunK, & Honda Carter – Can’t Fade the Funk
DJ Polo & Ice-T – Suzy Rose Extended Club Mix
Larry June – Cleaning My Spot (Interlude)
Childish Gambino – No Excuses
Stolen Idols – Sao Paulo ’64
Koichi Matsukaze Trio + Toshiyuki Daitoku – Round Midnight
Cymande – Dove
DJ Honda & De La Soul – Trouble in the Water
War – The World is a Ghetto
BJ the Chicago Kid & Kendrick Lamar – The World is a Ghetto
Rhye – One of Those Summer Days
Vince Staples – Justin
Jahmiu – God Did Good
Atmosphere – To All My Friends
Curren$y, Wiz Khalifa, & Harry Fraud – The Count
See y’all next time!