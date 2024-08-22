The Clean Up Hour, Mix 280

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour, a bit of “summer’s winding down” flavor.

Tracklist:

Stephen David Heitkotter – Hangin All Night

DJ Honda, The Beatnuts, Fat Joe, & Common – Out for the Cash (5 Deadly Venomz)

Logic – Paul Rodriguez

Niko B – what counts as fine?

Larry June – Three Piece

Dom Kennedy – From the Westside With Love

Jay Worthy, DaM FunK, & Honda Carter – Can’t Fade the Funk

DJ Polo & Ice-T – Suzy Rose Extended Club Mix

Larry June – Cleaning My Spot (Interlude)

Childish Gambino – No Excuses

Stolen Idols – Sao Paulo ’64

Koichi Matsukaze Trio + Toshiyuki Daitoku – Round Midnight

Cymande – Dove

DJ Honda & De La Soul – Trouble in the Water

War – The World is a Ghetto

BJ the Chicago Kid & Kendrick Lamar – The World is a Ghetto

Rhye – One of Those Summer Days

Vince Staples – Justin

Jahmiu – God Did Good

Atmosphere – To All My Friends

Curren$y, Wiz Khalifa, & Harry Fraud – The Count

See y’all next time!