The Clean Up Hour, Mix 281

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour, which wraps up a summer that went by too fast.

Tracklist:

Jay Worthy & King Most – Summertime

Young Buck – When the Rain Stops

100s – Land of the Laced

Mr. Muthaf***in Exquire – Generation Gap (snippet)

Common – Nuthin’ to Do

Theory 77 – Summer of 82

Your Old Droog – The Sandbox

N.W.A – The Dayz of Wayback

MC Eiht – Straight Up Menace

Pharrell & DJ Drama – Reminisce

Blu & Evidence – Wish You Were Here

Matt Champion – Sana Ana

Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla Sign – Refresh/Say No More

Childish Gambino & Chloe – Survive

Diiv – Out of Mind

Kino – Summer Will End

Mount Eerie – Huge Fire

Mount Kimbie & King Krule – Empty & Silent

The Painters – Rolling Thunder

Brockhamption – LAMB

Dom Kennedy – They Say I’m

Common & Pete Rock – Lonesome

Atmosphere – Sunshine

Jazz Cartier – See You in Hell

The Marias – Sienna

Outkast – Vibrate

Schoolboy Q – Smile

Louie Zong – Goodbye Summer

See y’all next time!