The Clean Up Hour, Mix 281

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour, which wraps up a summer that went by too fast.
Tracklist:
Jay Worthy & King Most – Summertime
Young Buck – When the Rain Stops
100s – Land of the Laced
Mr. Muthaf***in Exquire – Generation Gap (snippet)
Common – Nuthin’ to Do
Theory 77 – Summer of 82
Your Old Droog – The Sandbox
N.W.A – The Dayz of Wayback
MC Eiht – Straight Up Menace
Pharrell & DJ Drama – Reminisce
Blu & Evidence – Wish You Were Here
Matt Champion – Sana Ana
Wiz Khalifa & Ty Dolla Sign – Refresh/Say No More
Childish Gambino & Chloe – Survive
Diiv – Out of Mind
Kino – Summer Will End
Mount Eerie – Huge Fire
Mount Kimbie & King Krule – Empty & Silent
The Painters – Rolling Thunder
Brockhamption – LAMB
Dom Kennedy – They Say I’m
Common & Pete Rock – Lonesome
Atmosphere – Sunshine
Jazz Cartier – See You in Hell
The Marias – Sienna
Outkast – Vibrate
Schoolboy Q – Smile
Louie Zong – Goodbye Summer
See y’all next time!