The Clean Up Hour, Mix 282

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the show’s sixth dedication mix to Mac Miller.
Tracklist:
Watching Movies
Live It Up
Miss Mary Jane (B.White & Mayo feat. Mac Miller)
Get Mine’s
Pranks 4 Players (feat. Sir Michael Rocks)
Goose Porridge (The Duck Hunters feat. Mac Miller & Q Hefner)
Marco Polo
Come On Baby (Killa Kyleon & Mac Miller)
The Real (The Ill Spoken)
3rd Dimension
On Some Real S**t (10,000 Bars)
Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza
Live My Life
Hurt Feelings
Stay
Heaven (Vince Stapes, Mac Miller, & Hardo)
Hulu (Larry Fisherman)
She Used To Love Me (Larry Fisherman)
Labido (Delusional Thomas)
Doodling in the Key of C Sharp
In the Air
Missed Calls
Successful
The Mourning After
Woods
Rain
Rainclouds (Larry Lovestein & the Velvet Jazz Revival)
Day Before (Young Thug & Mac Miller)
REMember (Live)
One of a Kind
The Festival (feat. Little Dragon)
See y’all next time!