The Clean Up Hour, Mix 282

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the show’s sixth dedication mix to Mac Miller.

Tracklist:

Watching Movies

Live It Up

Miss Mary Jane (B.White & Mayo feat. Mac Miller)

Get Mine’s

Pranks 4 Players (feat. Sir Michael Rocks)

Goose Porridge (The Duck Hunters feat. Mac Miller & Q Hefner)

Marco Polo

Come On Baby (Killa Kyleon & Mac Miller)

The Real (The Ill Spoken)

3rd Dimension

On Some Real S**t (10,000 Bars)

Kool Aid & Frozen Pizza

Live My Life

Hurt Feelings

Stay

Heaven (Vince Stapes, Mac Miller, & Hardo)

Hulu (Larry Fisherman)

She Used To Love Me (Larry Fisherman)

Labido (Delusional Thomas)

Doodling in the Key of C Sharp

In the Air

Missed Calls

Successful

The Mourning After

Woods

Rain

Rainclouds (Larry Lovestein & the Velvet Jazz Revival)

Day Before (Young Thug & Mac Miller)

REMember (Live)

One of a Kind

The Festival (feat. Little Dragon)

See y’all next time!