The Clean Up Hour, Mix 289

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — a double-bill, with part one being this month’s All Things Considered (which makes the case for J-Bru), and part two being the 21st Mini All Things Considered (which makes the case for Jay Bizzy).
Tracklist:
Part One (all tracks by J-Bru)
Makin People Say
The Fax (Remix) [feat. Classified & Spesh K]
P.A.I.N
Underground MC
Underground MC Pt II (feat. Mic Boyd)
Nothin Can Stop Me
Daily Operation (feat. Classified & Choclair)
2 for $20 (feat. Classified, Spesh K, & Ebony)
What r We Doin? (feat. Eternia)
Its Just Words
This is the Song
Be a Man (feat. Classified)
Movin On Up (feat. Dutch Robinson)
Lost Soul
I Who Have No One
1 of These Days (feat. Ebony)
I Seen the Reaper Walk By
Ranin (feat. Jordan Croucher)
Venting
Jealousy (feat. Classified & Rochester)
No Matter What They Say (feat. Selekwa)
Hard To Smile
He Looks Like You
Holy Are You
Part Two (Jay Bizzy, unless listed otherwise)
I Laugh Out Loudly (J-Bru & Jay Bizzy)
The Truth Hurts
East Coast Warriors (feat. Classified & Johnny Hardcore)
Choose Your Own Adventure 3 (Classified, Jay Bizzy, & J-Bru)
The Ghost of Jacob Marley
When the Evening Comes (feat. Rocky Ninja)
Help! I Been Robbed (J-Bru, Jay Bizzy, & Ghettosocks)
