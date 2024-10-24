The Clean Up Hour, Mix 289

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — a double-bill, with part one being this month’s All Things Considered (which makes the case for J-Bru), and part two being the 21st Mini All Things Considered (which makes the case for Jay Bizzy).

Tracklist:

Part One (all tracks by J-Bru)

Makin People Say

The Fax (Remix) [feat. Classified & Spesh K]

P.A.I.N

Underground MC

Underground MC Pt II (feat. Mic Boyd)

Nothin Can Stop Me

Daily Operation (feat. Classified & Choclair)

2 for $20 (feat. Classified, Spesh K, & Ebony)

What r We Doin? (feat. Eternia)

Its Just Words

This is the Song

Be a Man (feat. Classified)

Movin On Up (feat. Dutch Robinson)

Lost Soul

I Who Have No One

1 of These Days (feat. Ebony)

I Seen the Reaper Walk By

Ranin (feat. Jordan Croucher)

Venting

Jealousy (feat. Classified & Rochester)

No Matter What They Say (feat. Selekwa)

Hard To Smile

He Looks Like You

Holy Are You

Part Two (Jay Bizzy, unless listed otherwise)

I Laugh Out Loudly (J-Bru & Jay Bizzy)

The Truth Hurts

East Coast Warriors (feat. Classified & Johnny Hardcore)

Choose Your Own Adventure 3 (Classified, Jay Bizzy, & J-Bru)

The Ghost of Jacob Marley

When the Evening Comes (feat. Rocky Ninja)

Help! I Been Robbed (J-Bru, Jay Bizzy, & Ghettosocks)

See y’all next time!