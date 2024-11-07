The Clean Up Hour, Mix 291

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour, in which I talk about the election and the continued neglect of the Datpiff archive story. Certainly not the most uplifting rambling I’ve ever done, but what can you do, eh?!
Tracklist:
XV, Mike Summers, & Mickey Factz – The Blog Era
XV & Mike Summers – July 26th, 2010
The Antiheroes & D-Sisive – Blow Up
Remy Gray, L.A.M.E., & Michael Christmas – SpaceGhost
Calez – Navy Pier
Mr. Swagtastic – Swagga Tight
Shawn Chrystopher – iRockPolo
Qwest – Missing
Gutta Gadafi (aka Gutta da God) – Can I Live (Freestyle)
Groundworks – Dungeon Keepers
Pesticyde & Poetic Death – Emergency Notice
Show TuFli – Collapse
Ryan Skid & Illdotlogic – The Reality Check
Divo – Hip Hop
Oddjobs, Slug, & Carnage – Hunger Pains 2
Object Beings – Attack of the Postmodern Pat Boone
Crackbeat Society – Where the Pack Meet
A.hymnz, Nomad, Variex, & 2Mex – Apocalypse in a Box
AndrRomak & Variex – The Fear of Nothing
Granola Funk Express & Grand Pupp – A Place to Rise
Cauzndefx – Aki
Calez – Empty Seat
Asthma & Reeses – Track 5
Jay Allen – Summer of 2011
Divo & DL Incognito – Wreck the Mic
Calez, Fnz-e-mak, & Julian Malone – Sunshine
Yung Nate – Forget About It
Cleen – American Idol
XV, Mike Summers, & Earth to Cheska – Treasure Chest
See y’all next time!