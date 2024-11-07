The Clean Up Hour, Mix 291

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour, in which I talk about the election and the continued neglect of the Datpiff archive story. Certainly not the most uplifting rambling I’ve ever done, but what can you do, eh?!

Tracklist:

XV, Mike Summers, & Mickey Factz – The Blog Era

XV & Mike Summers – July 26th, 2010

The Antiheroes & D-Sisive – Blow Up

Remy Gray, L.A.M.E., & Michael Christmas – SpaceGhost

Calez – Navy Pier

Mr. Swagtastic – Swagga Tight

Shawn Chrystopher – iRockPolo

Qwest – Missing

Gutta Gadafi (aka Gutta da God) – Can I Live (Freestyle)

Groundworks – Dungeon Keepers

Pesticyde & Poetic Death – Emergency Notice

Show TuFli – Collapse

Ryan Skid & Illdotlogic – The Reality Check

Divo – Hip Hop

Oddjobs, Slug, & Carnage – Hunger Pains 2

Object Beings – Attack of the Postmodern Pat Boone

Crackbeat Society – Where the Pack Meet

A.hymnz, Nomad, Variex, & 2Mex – Apocalypse in a Box

AndrRomak & Variex – The Fear of Nothing

Granola Funk Express & Grand Pupp – A Place to Rise

Cauzndefx – Aki

Calez – Empty Seat

Asthma & Reeses – Track 5

Jay Allen – Summer of 2011

Divo & DL Incognito – Wreck the Mic

Calez, Fnz-e-mak, & Julian Malone – Sunshine

Yung Nate – Forget About It

Cleen – American Idol

XV, Mike Summers, & Earth to Cheska – Treasure Chest

See y’all next time!