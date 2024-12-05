The Clean Up Hour, Mix 295

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the final ode, of the year, to 2009. The fall, specifically, when Kanye interrupted Taylor Swift at the VMA’s, setting into course a domino effect that has resulted in the collapse of western civilization as we know it. What can one say?

Tracklist:

Jay-Z & Luke Steele – What We Talkin About

Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, & Eminem – Forever

Clipse, Pharrell, & Cam’Ron – Popular Demand (Popeyes)

Kid Cudi – Soundtrack 2 My Life

Lil B – I’m God

Snoop Dogg & Soulja Boy – Pronto

Mike Posner, Big Sean, & Freddie Gibbs – Bring Me Down

Birdman, Drake, & Lil Wayne – Money To Blow

New Boyz – You’re a Jerk

Lil Wayne, Drake, Jae Millz, Gudda Gudda, & Mack Maine – Every Girl in the World

Usher & Plies – Hey Daddy [Daddy’s Home]

Timbaland & Drake – Say Something

Wale, Gucci Mane, & Weesney of Backyard Band – Pretty Girls

Gucci Mane – Wasted (feat. Plies)

Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne, Jadakiss, & Birdman – Wasted (Remix)

Red Cafe & OJ da Juiceman – Wasted [MopMix]

50 Cent – OK, You’re Right

Eminem & Dr. Dre – H**l Breaks Loose

Tyler, the Creator & Earl Sweatshirt – ***Milk

Joell Ortiz – Taking My Ball

Pill – Afro-Sheen

Lil Wayne – DOA

Fashawn – Lost in New York

Ghostface Killah & Lloyd – Goner

Mac Miller – Travellin Man ’09

Drake – Fear

Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, & Masta Killa – Kiss the Ring

Wiz Khalifa – The Thrill

See y’all next time!