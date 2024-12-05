The Clean Up Hour, Mix 295

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the final ode, of the year, to 2009. The fall, specifically, when Kanye interrupted Taylor Swift at the VMA’s, setting into course a domino effect that has resulted in the collapse of western civilization as we know it. What can one say?
Tracklist:
Jay-Z & Luke Steele – What We Talkin About
Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, & Eminem – Forever
Clipse, Pharrell, & Cam’Ron – Popular Demand (Popeyes)
Kid Cudi – Soundtrack 2 My Life
Lil B – I’m God
Snoop Dogg & Soulja Boy – Pronto
Mike Posner, Big Sean, & Freddie Gibbs – Bring Me Down
Birdman, Drake, & Lil Wayne – Money To Blow
New Boyz – You’re a Jerk
Lil Wayne, Drake, Jae Millz, Gudda Gudda, & Mack Maine – Every Girl in the World
Usher & Plies – Hey Daddy [Daddy’s Home]
Timbaland & Drake – Say Something
Wale, Gucci Mane, & Weesney of Backyard Band – Pretty Girls
Gucci Mane – Wasted (feat. Plies)
Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne, Jadakiss, & Birdman – Wasted (Remix)
Red Cafe & OJ da Juiceman – Wasted [MopMix]
50 Cent – OK, You’re Right
Eminem & Dr. Dre – H**l Breaks Loose
Tyler, the Creator & Earl Sweatshirt – ***Milk
Joell Ortiz – Taking My Ball
Pill – Afro-Sheen
Lil Wayne – DOA
Fashawn – Lost in New York
Ghostface Killah & Lloyd – Goner
Mac Miller – Travellin Man ’09
Drake – Fear
Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, & Masta Killa – Kiss the Ring
Wiz Khalifa – The Thrill
See y’all next time!