The Clean Up Hour, Mix 306

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the first “general state of things” ramble of the year.
Tracklist:
Tyler, the Creator – THAT GUY
Childish Gambino, Amaarae, & Flo Milli – Talk My S***
Benny the Butcher & Lil Wayne – Big Dog
Larry June, 2 Chainz, & The Alchemist – Bad Choices
The Alchemist, Action Bronson, & Big Body Bes – Minnesota Fats
LL Cool J, Rick Ross, & Fat Joe – Saturday Night Special
Killer Mike – Ain’t No Love Freestyle
Kendrick Lamar – reincarnated
JPEGMAFIA – Bloodline Freestyle (2022 Demo)
The Weeknd – Baptized in Fear
Vince Staples – Government Cheese
Rapsody & Alex Isley – Loose Rocks
Westside Gunn & Brother Tom Sos – HEALTH SCIENCE
Wavy Bagels, Driveby, & Fatboi Sharif – Struggle Meal
Redman – Jersey
Drake – NOKIA
Bluestaeb, Melodiesinfonie, & S. Fidelity – Summertime In ’92
Niko B – just call me
Bass is Base – Straws Stix and Bricks
PM Dawn – So On and So On
Adeem – These Earthly Things
Charles Hamilton – Acne
John Wells – sun in my eye
Mac Miller – Shangri-La
Alfred Banks – A Beautiful Song
Michael Christmas – See You Later
John Wells – honor my mans (live)
MIKE – Then we could be free…
Boldy James & Sir Michael Rocks – No Façade
Keor Meteor – Gum and Hair
Big Sean & Charlie Wilson – Break the Cycle
Drake – GIMME A HUG
Freddie Gibbs – On the Set
Conway the Machine & Raekwon – The Red Moon in Osaka
See y’all next time!