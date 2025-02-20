The Clean Up Hour, Mix 306

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the first “general state of things” ramble of the year.

Tracklist:

Tyler, the Creator – THAT GUY

Childish Gambino, Amaarae, & Flo Milli – Talk My S***

Benny the Butcher & Lil Wayne – Big Dog

Larry June, 2 Chainz, & The Alchemist – Bad Choices

The Alchemist, Action Bronson, & Big Body Bes – Minnesota Fats

LL Cool J, Rick Ross, & Fat Joe – Saturday Night Special

Killer Mike – Ain’t No Love Freestyle

Kendrick Lamar – reincarnated

JPEGMAFIA – Bloodline Freestyle (2022 Demo)

The Weeknd – Baptized in Fear

Vince Staples – Government Cheese

Rapsody & Alex Isley – Loose Rocks

Westside Gunn & Brother Tom Sos – HEALTH SCIENCE

Wavy Bagels, Driveby, & Fatboi Sharif – Struggle Meal

Redman – Jersey

Drake – NOKIA

Bluestaeb, Melodiesinfonie, & S. Fidelity – Summertime In ’92

Niko B – just call me

Bass is Base – Straws Stix and Bricks

PM Dawn – So On and So On

Adeem – These Earthly Things

Charles Hamilton – Acne

John Wells – sun in my eye

Mac Miller – Shangri-La

Alfred Banks – A Beautiful Song

Michael Christmas – See You Later

John Wells – honor my mans (live)

MIKE – Then we could be free…

Boldy James & Sir Michael Rocks – No Façade

Keor Meteor – Gum and Hair

Big Sean & Charlie Wilson – Break the Cycle

Drake – GIMME A HUG

Freddie Gibbs – On the Set

Conway the Machine & Raekwon – The Red Moon in Osaka

See y’all next time!