The Clean Up Hour, Mix 316

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the first of the year’s odes, this one to the first four months of 2015. In some ways, they feel a lifetime away, and in others, we’re still stuck in them.
Tracklist:
H3H3 – DJ Khaled.exe
Lupe Fiasco – Mural
Action Bronson – Actin Crazy
Rae Sremmurd – No Type
Drake – No Telling
Earl Sweatshirt – Facust
Hodgy Beats & Domo Genesis – New Balance
Future – March Madness
ILOVEMAKONNEN, Rome Streetz, & Rich the Kid – No Ma’am
Flatbush Zombies & A$AP Twelvyy – Half-Time
JPEGMAFIA – I Used To Be Into Dope
Big Sean – Platinum & Wood
Julian Malone – Empower
Mac Miller – Days
Tinashe & Iamsu! – Worth It
Heems – Pop Song (Games)
Ludacris & Miguel – Good Lovin
Wale & Jeremih – The Body
Logic & Big K.R.I.T – Top Ten
Michael Christmas – ADHD
Open Mike Eagle – Dark Comedy Late Show
TUT – Highs & Lows
Audio Push, G-Eazy, & Hit-Boy – Bonfire
T-Pain – Need to be Smokin
Boogie – Further
Jazz Cartier – Too Good To Be True
Kendrick Lamar – u
Joey Bada$$, Maverick Sabre & Dyemond Lewis – On & On
Mr. Muthafuckin Exquire – Generation Gap (Snippet)
Tyler, the Creator – 2SEATER
EMIL – Monday
Kid Cudi – love.
Kevin Abstract – Drugs
Laura Groves – Mystique
Curren$y & Styles P – Alert
See y’all next time!