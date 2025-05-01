The Clean Up Hour, Mix 316

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the first of the year’s odes, this one to the first four months of 2015. In some ways, they feel a lifetime away, and in others, we’re still stuck in them.

Tracklist:

H3H3 – DJ Khaled.exe

Lupe Fiasco – Mural

Action Bronson – Actin Crazy

Rae Sremmurd – No Type

Drake – No Telling

Earl Sweatshirt – Facust

Hodgy Beats & Domo Genesis – New Balance

Future – March Madness

ILOVEMAKONNEN, Rome Streetz, & Rich the Kid – No Ma’am

Flatbush Zombies & A$AP Twelvyy – Half-Time

JPEGMAFIA – I Used To Be Into Dope

Big Sean – Platinum & Wood

Julian Malone – Empower

Mac Miller – Days

Tinashe & Iamsu! – Worth It

Heems – Pop Song (Games)

Ludacris & Miguel – Good Lovin

Wale & Jeremih – The Body

Logic & Big K.R.I.T – Top Ten

Michael Christmas – ADHD

Open Mike Eagle – Dark Comedy Late Show

TUT – Highs & Lows

Audio Push, G-Eazy, & Hit-Boy – Bonfire

T-Pain – Need to be Smokin

Boogie – Further

Jazz Cartier – Too Good To Be True

Kendrick Lamar – u

Joey Bada$$, Maverick Sabre & Dyemond Lewis – On & On

Mr. Muthafuckin Exquire – Generation Gap (Snippet)

Tyler, the Creator – 2SEATER

EMIL – Monday

Kid Cudi – love.

Kevin Abstract – Drugs

Laura Groves – Mystique

Curren$y & Styles P – Alert

See y’all next time!