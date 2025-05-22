The Clean Up Hour, Mix 319

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour, which takes us back to the first four months of 2000. The Playstation 2 launched in Japan, Bill Clinton was still president, and hip hop found itself at a bit of a crossroads, which gave us some pretty great music to go with the existential dread.
Also, the station is in need of new programmers — hit the “how to” button above if you’re thinking that now is the time to start a new show!
Tracklist:
Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, & MC Ren – Hello
Dead Prez – I’m a African
Ghostface Killah – One
Ja Rule, Black Child, & Tah Murdah – We Don’t Give a ****
Big Pun & MOP – New York Giants
D.I.T.C – Ebonics (Premo Mix)
Prodigy – Keep it Thoro
Rah Digga & Busta Rhymes – Imperial
Trina & Trick Daddy – Off the Chain With It
Cypress Hill – (Rap) Superstar
The LOX, Eve, Drag-On, & Swizz Beatz – If You Know
Three 6 Mafia – Grab the Gauge
Tony Touch, D12, & Eminem – Get Back
Hypnotize Camp Posse, La Chat, & Mr. Del – A** & T******
Outsidaz & Eminem – Rush Ya Clique
Tha Eastsidaz, Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, & Kokane – Ghetto
Del tha Funky Homosapien – Pet Peeves
Jungle Brothers & Black Eyed Peas – Down with the Jbeez
Black Rob, G-Dep, Mase, Mark Curry, & satan – Down the Line Joint
Macklemore – The Infinite Anthem of Freedom
Blackalicious – As the World Turns
Common & Cee-Lo Green – A Song for Assata
See y’all next time!