The Clean Up Hour, Mix 319

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour, which takes us back to the first four months of 2000. The Playstation 2 launched in Japan, Bill Clinton was still president, and hip hop found itself at a bit of a crossroads, which gave us some pretty great music to go with the existential dread.

Also, the station is in need of new programmers — hit the “how to” button above if you’re thinking that now is the time to start a new show!

Tracklist:

Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, & MC Ren – Hello

Dead Prez – I’m a African

Ghostface Killah – One

Ja Rule, Black Child, & Tah Murdah – We Don’t Give a ****

Big Pun & MOP – New York Giants

D.I.T.C – Ebonics (Premo Mix)

Prodigy – Keep it Thoro

Rah Digga & Busta Rhymes – Imperial

Trina & Trick Daddy – Off the Chain With It

Cypress Hill – (Rap) Superstar

The LOX, Eve, Drag-On, & Swizz Beatz – If You Know

Three 6 Mafia – Grab the Gauge

Tony Touch, D12, & Eminem – Get Back

Hypnotize Camp Posse, La Chat, & Mr. Del – A** & T******

Outsidaz & Eminem – Rush Ya Clique

Tha Eastsidaz, Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, & Kokane – Ghetto

Del tha Funky Homosapien – Pet Peeves

Jungle Brothers & Black Eyed Peas – Down with the Jbeez

Black Rob, G-Dep, Mase, Mark Curry, & satan – Down the Line Joint

Macklemore – The Infinite Anthem of Freedom

Blackalicious – As the World Turns

Common & Cee-Lo Green – A Song for Assata

See y’all next time!