The Clean Up Hour, Mix 320

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the 70th All Things Considered. Tonight kicks off the summer (and probably fall) of Peanuts and Corn, the Manitoba-based (and Saskatchewan-supporting) rap label that’s been providing left-of-field, grounded hip hop for 30 years now. Tonight’s main mix makes the case for Yy, and the 22nd mini All Things Considered gives y’all a couple of tracks from the mysterious Ill Cola Company,
All tracks by Yy or Turn the Gun, unless listed otherwise.
Camelot Gardens
C’mon
Public Transportation
Moods are Seasonal (feat. John Smith)
Gunned Down
Don’t even Ask (Gruf & Yy)
Next Door (feat. Fermented Reptile)
Hillbilly Reckoning
Dumb It Down (feat. mcenroe)
Kills Will Be Deafening
Enida Watts
The Gambler (feat. Pip Skid & The Gumshoe Strut)
Air Out (Gruf & Yy)
What’s Left of Nine Pieces
Backroads
Of Another Time (feat. Birdapres)
Can’t Have It All (feat. Myka9)
A Tough Manage
Ton of Bricks
I Wasn’t Thinking About It That Way, You’re Totally Right (feat. bigmcenroe)
Innovative
Stress Leave
Eventually Potentially
Everything I Needed To Know I Learned From Rap
Then (feat. Bazooka Joe 204)
Made to Dad
Have You Been There This Whole Time?
We Run All The Way
Trees Are Saps
Mini-ATC:
Higher Ground
Play Button
See y’all next time!