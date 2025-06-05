The Clean Up Hour, Mix 321

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — pretty much get straight into the music, but with a preamble to let y’all know that our fundraising drive begins on the 9th, and runs for one week! If you like local radio, what we do, etc., and want to support this thing we got going on here (especially since the rent’s going up!), please go to radiowaterloo.ca/give, or just hit the donate button to your left. Starting a new show, or buying a membership with the station, also help.
Tracklist:
Mr. M*********n Exquire – No Jumpin
Benny the Butcher & Styles P – Toxic
Swizz Beatz, Larry June, Conway, & Sauce Walka – City Is Mine
Fly Anakin, Quelle Chris, $ilkmoney, & Nickelus F – NOTTOOSHABBY
Lloyd Banks – THE GRUDGE
G Perico – HEY
Aupheus, Sage Francis, Buck 65, & Slug – Recovering Adrenaline Addict
1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, The Pharcyde, & Danny Brown – Citrus Noxide
Michael Christmas & Rugby Lo Sport – What Were You Thinkin?
Rico Nasty – ON THE LOW
Bruiser Wolf, Chilly Gonzalez, & DJ Lucas – Pee-Wee Herman
Andre 3000 – Hotel Lobby Pianos
Jay Worthy – Calamari
Boldy James – Oasis
Wiz Khalifa – Crime Bud and Women
Snoop Dogg, Pharrell, & Tonio Armani – Spot
Common & Sa-Ra – So Cool
Amine & Leon Thomas – New Flower!
Niko B – Hairclips
RXKNephew – “john fetterman”
Weiland – The Girl Is Not Mine
Kilo Kish – when I came to myself
JPEGMAFIA & Flume – AI Girlfriend
Kali Uchis – Silk Lingerie
Asher Roth – New Dessert
Scout Young – Cat O’ Nine Tails
Buck 65 – Window
Boldy James, Real Bad Man, & El-P – It Factor
Michael Christmas – Ain’t Nobody
Serengeti – palookarap
Lupe Fiasco – 3 Piece Flavor
Serengeti – unblu
Billy Woods – Cold Sweat
MIKE, Earl Sweatshit, & Tony Seltzer – Jumanji
Ray Vaughn – JANKY moral COMPASS
Aesop Rock & Open Mike Eagle – So Be It
Video Dave – of mountains and molehills
Blu, August Fanon, Phoenix Cruz, & Charles Hamilton – Dance
Men I Trust – In My Years
See y’all next time!