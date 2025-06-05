The Clean Up Hour, Mix 321

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — pretty much get straight into the music, but with a preamble to let y’all know that our fundraising drive begins on the 9th, and runs for one week! If you like local radio, what we do, etc., and want to support this thing we got going on here (especially since the rent’s going up!), please go to radiowaterloo.ca/give, or just hit the donate button to your left. Starting a new show, or buying a membership with the station, also help.

Tracklist:

Mr. M*********n Exquire – No Jumpin

Benny the Butcher & Styles P – Toxic

Swizz Beatz, Larry June, Conway, & Sauce Walka – City Is Mine

Fly Anakin, Quelle Chris, $ilkmoney, & Nickelus F – NOTTOOSHABBY

Lloyd Banks – THE GRUDGE

G Perico – HEY

Aupheus, Sage Francis, Buck 65, & Slug – Recovering Adrenaline Addict

1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, The Pharcyde, & Danny Brown – Citrus Noxide

Michael Christmas & Rugby Lo Sport – What Were You Thinkin?

Rico Nasty – ON THE LOW

Bruiser Wolf, Chilly Gonzalez, & DJ Lucas – Pee-Wee Herman

Andre 3000 – Hotel Lobby Pianos

Jay Worthy – Calamari

Boldy James – Oasis

Wiz Khalifa – Crime Bud and Women

Snoop Dogg, Pharrell, & Tonio Armani – Spot

Common & Sa-Ra – So Cool

Amine & Leon Thomas – New Flower!

Niko B – Hairclips

RXKNephew – “john fetterman”

Weiland – The Girl Is Not Mine

Kilo Kish – when I came to myself

JPEGMAFIA & Flume – AI Girlfriend

Kali Uchis – Silk Lingerie

Asher Roth – New Dessert

Scout Young – Cat O’ Nine Tails

Buck 65 – Window

Boldy James, Real Bad Man, & El-P – It Factor

Michael Christmas – Ain’t Nobody

Serengeti – palookarap

Lupe Fiasco – 3 Piece Flavor

Serengeti – unblu

Billy Woods – Cold Sweat

MIKE, Earl Sweatshit, & Tony Seltzer – Jumanji

Ray Vaughn – JANKY moral COMPASS

Aesop Rock & Open Mike Eagle – So Be It

Video Dave – of mountains and molehills

Blu, August Fanon, Phoenix Cruz, & Charles Hamilton – Dance

Men I Trust – In My Years

See y’all next time!