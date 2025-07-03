The Clean Up Hour, Mix 325

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the 25th Mini All Things Considered, which quickly makes the case for San Diego rapper Cali Cam, whose three mixtapes are still worth checking out for the good vibes.

I also talk a bit about the Diddy trial — have to balance good vibes with bad vibes, eh?

Tracklist:

Cali Cam – Golden (State of Mind)

Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – Cotton Candy

G Perico & Kamaiyah – Resume

Outkast – Ain’t No Thang

Eminem, Sticky Fingaz, & RBX – Remember Me?

Cali Cam – Weight

Freddie Gibbs, Jay Rock, & Jadakiss – Krazy

YG, Blanco, & DB the General – Mansion Party

Larry June & Chuck Inglish – Too Live Crew

Michael Christmas & Jiles – More Ignorant S**t

Cali Cam – New Dreams Daily [Interlude]

Cali Cam – For Your Smile

Wale – Sunshine

Cali Cam – Good Fortune

Kevin Abstract & Dominic Fike – Geezer

Dom Kennedy, Troy Noka, & Polyester the Saint – Casablanca

Terrace Martin, Snoop Dogg, & Lalah Hathaway – I’m for Real

Tyler, the Creator – Pothole

Curren$y & Corner Boy P – Sunroof

Wiz Khalifa & Max B – Max B Interlude

2Pac & Outlawz – Lost Souls

Dr. Dre – My Life

Cali Cam – On a Cloud

Cali Cam – Holding Back

Miguel & Kurupt – NWA

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake – Celibacy

Big K.R.I.T – Highs & Lows

Saba, Joseph Chilliams, & Jean Deaux – 30secchop

miss chad – LARRY DAVID

Kali Uchis – Pay Day

Cali Cam – Westside

See y’all next time!