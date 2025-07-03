The Clean Up Hour, Mix 325

What’s up, y’all? Here is tonight’s Clean Up Hour — the 25th Mini All Things Considered, which quickly makes the case for San Diego rapper Cali Cam, whose three mixtapes are still worth checking out for the good vibes.
I also talk a bit about the Diddy trial — have to balance good vibes with bad vibes, eh?
Tracklist:
Cali Cam – Golden (State of Mind)
Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – Cotton Candy
G Perico & Kamaiyah – Resume
Outkast – Ain’t No Thang
Eminem, Sticky Fingaz, & RBX – Remember Me?
Cali Cam – Weight
Freddie Gibbs, Jay Rock, & Jadakiss – Krazy
YG, Blanco, & DB the General – Mansion Party
Larry June & Chuck Inglish – Too Live Crew
Michael Christmas & Jiles – More Ignorant S**t
Cali Cam – New Dreams Daily [Interlude]
Cali Cam – For Your Smile
Wale – Sunshine
Cali Cam – Good Fortune
Kevin Abstract & Dominic Fike – Geezer
Dom Kennedy, Troy Noka, & Polyester the Saint – Casablanca
Terrace Martin, Snoop Dogg, & Lalah Hathaway – I’m for Real
Tyler, the Creator – Pothole
Curren$y & Corner Boy P – Sunroof
Wiz Khalifa & Max B – Max B Interlude
2Pac & Outlawz – Lost Souls
Dr. Dre – My Life
Cali Cam – On a Cloud
Cali Cam – Holding Back
Miguel & Kurupt – NWA
PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake – Celibacy
Big K.R.I.T – Highs & Lows
Saba, Joseph Chilliams, & Jean Deaux – 30secchop
miss chad – LARRY DAVID
Kali Uchis – Pay Day
Cali Cam – Westside
See y’all next time!